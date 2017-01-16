Princeton council shares general goals

Body refocuses as new members join

Princeton – As the Princeton City Council gathered for its Jan. 5 study session, each of the five members shared ideas about what the city’s top priorities should be during the upcoming year.

Mayor Paul Whitcomb said with two new council members joining the board, Jack Edmonds and Jeff Reynolds, the council should regenerate the list that is usually reprioritized at the beginning of each year. The items are not binding but help the council keep the people’s issues in mind and address them as it’s possible. None of the items were given in any particular order of importance.

Council members shared the following goals:

Mayor Paul Whitcomb

•Extend 21st Avenue.

•Develop the former Arcadian Homes site.

•Plan and build a walking bridge over the Rum River in Riverside Park.

•Install restrooms at Riverside Park.

•Have a boat launch at Riverside Park.

Jules Zimmer

•Finish the roundabout at 21st Avenue and Highway 95.

•Alleviate traffic on Rum River Drive by extending 21st Avenue.

•Push for development of the Rivertown Crossing and Aero Business Park area.

•Establish a drug task force.

•Complete the bike trail from Crystal Cabinets to Mark Park.

Thom Walker

•Develop Aero Business Park and Rivertown Crossing area as well as more multifamily housing units.

•Complete the bike trail and spur of the sidewalk near Coborn’s.

•Resolve airport boundary issues, which City Administrator Mark Karnowski said should happen naturally this year with completion of the airport master-planning process.

•Develop a policy and procedure to show specifically where and how surplus funds from the liquor revenue are being used.

•Produce a citywide infrastructure-replacement plan for streets and sidewalks.

Jeff Reynolds

•Develop middle-income housing such as the former Arcadian Homes site.

•Encourage development of Aero and Rivertown.

•Work toward a population of 5,000 to secure more funding for roadway improvements.

•Market Princeton and its assets.

•Develop a strategy to combat the danger of the emerald ash borer to ash trees in Mark Park, which Reynolds learned that public works is already doing.

Jack Edmonds

•Hit the benchmark of a 5,000-person population to get more roadway money for projects.

•Extend 21st Avenue.

•Fix the sharp corner where Northland Boulevard and Old Highway 18 meet by the hospital and the Sterling Pointe senior living complex.

•Develop the former Arcadian Homes site as housing for mid-income residents.

City Administrator Mark Karnowski responded to the request about liquor store profits to reiterate that they have been used, are being used and will be used to pay off the public safety complex built in 2014. He said the city funded the complex that way so as to build it without drawing from the tax levy.