Shawn Devina Leahy born August 10, 1972 of Elk River, Minnesota passed away on January 14, 2017 at Lady of Our Peace Hospice Center in St. Paul, Minnesota of Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer that in which she battled for 8 1/2 years.

Shawn is survived by her pillar of strength husband Scott, her greatest friend and sister Lori and her furry cherub kittens Molly, Captain and Penny.

Shawn will be a donor to The University of Minnesota Anatomy Request Program where she will be offering aid in medical and education research in efforts to help find a cure for this dreadful disease in the future.

We would also like to give Princeton Fairview Hospice and Home Care Services along with the staff at our lady of peace a huge thank you and express our appreciation and gratitude for their outstanding care, support and comfort throughout Shawn’s hospice time.

Also special thanks to the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota where Shawn was under the care of her Oncologist David Potter MD, PhD

Shawn will have a private Celebration of Life Service.