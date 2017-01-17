Creasy, Truebenbach join Milaca Chamber board

The executive board of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce is pictured above. Pictured from left to right are: Tammy Creasy, Tim Truebenbach, Rachelle Nelson, Jamie Golden-Groves, Mark McBroom, Jen Nelson, Wendy Hoeck, director Rich Melvin, and Zach Zillmer. Not pictured are Jessie Gerads and Charlie Plumadore. Photo provided by the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce

Milaca – The Milaca Chamber of Commerce is kicking off 2017 with two new members on its board: Tammy Creasy and Tim Truebenbach.

Creasy is a certified public accountant who operates out of Princeton.

She provides her accounting services to some nonprofit organizations in the Milaca area, and her husband John, who is the pharmacist at the Fairview clinic in Milaca, is a former president of the Milaca Chamber board.

Creasy became a member of the Chamber in 2012, but through her husband’s activity, she had association with the chamber and its members prior to becoming a member herself.

“As a family we’ve probably had involvement since 2010,” Creasy said.

She has also provided her accounting services to the chamber for several years.

Creasy would like to see greater community involvement in Milaca, with more committee participation by chamber members.

“I think it’s important that everybody be able to feel a part of it,” Creasy said.

She also hopes the chamber will continue to work on making Milaca a destination to visit in Minnesota, noting that members of the chamber have met with representatives from Explore Minnesota recently pursuant to that goal.

“There might be ways we can get the ‘visit Milaca’ notion out there a little bit more,” she said.

Truebenbach is in his second year as superintendent of the Milaca School District.

He was involved with the local chamber of commerce in his previous job in the Cambridge-Isanti School District before he moved into his position at Milaca, and he said the Milaca Chamber welcomed his involvement when he became a part of the Milaca community.

“I’ve always kind of been invited since I’ve been here,” Truebenbach said. He has given updates about the school district at the last two annual Milaca Chamber barbecues toward the end of the summer.

“My hope is to continue to network and foster collaboration,” Truebenbach said.

The 2017 executive board consists of: President Mark McBroom, Vice President: Jamie Golden-Groves, Secretary: Zach Zillmer, Treasurer: Tammy Creasy and Past President: Rachelle Nelson. Rich Melvin is the executive director of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce.