P.W. Jensen and the Jensen adjustable chain halter

The original King Mooie, mascot for the Jensen adjustable chain halter, manufactured by P.W. Jensen & Son, company. Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times

Princeton – When Glenn Jensen, of Princeton, died on Dec. 30, a direct link to one of Princeton’s great entrepreneurs went with him.

Peter Walter “P.W.” Jensen, Glenn Jensen’s grandfather, invented the Jensen adjustable chain bull halter, which turned him from a dairy farmer to a modest mogul. P.W. Jensen marketed his halters and other products at state fairs and one world’s fair, per Barry Schreiber, president of the Mille Lacs County Historical Society, and he owned the Webb Oil station that once occupied the space on Rum River Drive South, where Princeton’s Holiday Stationstore is now. The noseplate of a Jensen chain halter. Photo by Austin, Union-Times

Schreiber called Jensen the ultimate local entrepreneur.

“I say he was the ultimate Princeton entrepreneur because he did all his work here,” Schreiber said. “He marketed out of Princeton.”

The words “Jensen” and “Princeton” appeared prominently on the noseplates of each chain halter Jensen’s company manufactured.

The Jensen halters would be shipped out on the Great Northern Railway from the depot in Princeton, and the barrels of chain P.W. Jensen used to make the halters would come in at Princeton’s depot, too. The Jensen company used cloth railway sacks to ship the halters in. A canvas mask P.W. Jensen would drape over the headlights of his car during his sales presentations at fairs, featuring a portrait of King Mooie in profile. Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times

P.W. Jensen was born in Denmark in 1867, and his family came to the United States in 1886, first settling in Northfield. Jensen moved to Bogus Brook in 1898, and he moved to a property 1 mile west of Princeton in 1914. Jensen and his son Guy (Glenn’s father) began making the halters in 1910 and had them patented in 1920.

Glenn Jensen’s wife, Betty, and his son Mike said P.W. Jensen invented the chain halter as a more humane way to harness bulls.

“The reason they were so popular and they went nationwide is because bulls used to have to have a ring their nose,” Betty Jensen said.

The Jensen halter gave farmers control over their bulls without hurting them. A set of uncut noseplates for Jensen halters. The noseplates were manufactured from used car engine blocks. Photo by Austin, Union-Times

The halters did indeed become popular: The Mille Lacs County Historical Society possesses order documents from P.W.’s time for orders of as many as 500 halters at a time.

“He sold thousands of these,” Schreiber said.

An undoubtable factor to the halters’ success was P.W. Jensen’s salesmanship. When he owned the Webb Oil station in Princeton, he had one of his champion bulls preserved by taxidermy and set up on a wheeled cart. The bull, named King Mooie, would be wheeled out of storage and parked at the curb to advertise the halters. At this time, Schreiber said, the road now known as Rum River Drive in Princeton was one of the main roads heading north, and the bull attracted attention.

“It was in some respects an early Wall Drug,” Schreiber said.

P.W. Jensen also brought King Mooie with him to sell his halters at fairs, using a homemade trailer hitched to his car to transport the bovine mascot.

Jensen was thrifty in his operation of the business. Schreiber said he would use the insides of envelopes in which he’d received letters as stationery for his business records, and he had a piece of pipe, 2 inches in diameter, that he would use to hide the cash he was typically paid for purchases made at fairs.

Glenn Jensen is the reason the Mille Lacs County Historical Society has a large collection of materials related to the Jensen halter business.

P.W. Jensen died in 1946, but his son and grandson carried on the business and continued making the chain halters. Glenn Jensen carried on after his father died, too, manufacturing them in his garage after the Webb Oil station was sold.

“So actually it was a three-generation affair,” Betty Jensen said.

Glenn Jensen continued to run the halter business while working for Hoffman in Anoka as a truck driver. When the company started, the halters were shipped along the Great Northern Railroad, but in Glenn’s time they were sent via UPS. He made halters during the 1970s and into the ‘80s, and quit only when he was no longer able to keep up with federal regulations.

“He loved it,” Betty Jensen said. “He was sad when he had to quit.”