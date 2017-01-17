Verilek returns to Midwest to lead Initiative Foundation

Prior to being named president of the Little-Falls-based Initiative Foundation, Matt Varilek was the chief operating officer at the Small Business Administration. Photo by Tyler Jensen, Morrison County Record

Little Falls – When South Dakota native Matt Varilek was younger, he was able to go to graduate school with the help of organizations like the Gates Foundation and the Rotary Foundation.

“Having seen how that kind of generosity can change the career path of a person from a rural background like me, has instilled a personal sense of gratitude and motivation for me in my career to try and open similar doors for others,” Varilek said.

He went to Washington D.C., where he worked as the chief operating officer (COO) of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

While there, Varilek worked on grant processes, managing the organization in terms of human resources and other internal affairs and helped head the organization as one of its senior leaders.

Still, Varilek said he and his wife wanted to move back to the Midwest to raise their three children. When he brought this up with some associates, they pointed to the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls, where founding president Kathy Gaalswyk chose to step down after 30 years.

Varilek said the staff has been working since Gaalswyk announced her departure in June to make sure that while Varilek gets on board, there are no gaps in service as Varilek gets prepared to succeed.

He said he has been thankful for the support.

“I’m thrilled with all the great support I’ve had, including from Kathy herself,” Varilek said

For Varilek, who came from a town of 500 people in South Dakota, helping people in rural areas expand their businesses and communities is an important goal.

Varilek said this was one of the reasons he is glad to work with the Initiative Foundation.

“To find an opportunity with an organization like this one that makes such a difference in the lives of rural people and in so many ways, the match really seemed ideal,” Varilek said.

For right now, he said he plans to not make any major changes at the Initiative Foundation as he works to get settled in.

Varilek said there are serious responsibilities with both being at the SBA and at the Initiative Foundation.

Coming into the work the Initiative Foundation has already done, means he has a responsibility to maintain the impact the organization has had, he said.

Varilek’s goal for the organization is to both maintain the great work Gaalswyk did and to hopefully expand the group’s work with the community.

One thing he said could be an area of future growth is impact investing, where an investment isn’t just about the money a person gets back, but also the impact the investment leaves.

“More and more people who have assets they want to invest are seeking not only a financial return, but also to do social good,” Varilek said.

Those wishing to meet Varilek are invited to an open house Monday at the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

There will also be open houses held in Brainerd, St. Cloud, Braham and Elk River. Information on dates, times and locations can be found at the Initiative Foundation’s website: www.ifound.org.