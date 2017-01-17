Wahkon business named top snowmobile pitstop

WAHKON – Snow Goer Magazine has named Mugg’s of Mille Lacs to its list of 101 Top Snowmobile Pitstops in America.

The article, which appears in the February 2017 issue of Snow Goer (on newsstands now), features great trailside pitstops that were nominated by snowmobile industry insiders and by the magazine’s 55,000 readers. It aims to highlight a fun and interesting aspect of snowmobiling – the rustic, mostly independent and well-located bars and restaurants where snowmobilers can stop in, get a warm meal and enjoy some hospitality in a snowmobiler-friendly environment.

More the 170 nominations were received, and the list was whittled down to 101 truly great establishments that cater to snowmobilers. Along with Mugg’s of Mille Lacs, the list includes such famous pitstops such as; The Trestle Inn, in Finlandia, MN – The Knotted Pine Inn & Tavern, in Isabella, MN – Melgeorge’s Elephant Lake Lodge, in Orr, MN – The Root Cellar, in Marenesco, MI – White Stag Inn, in Rhinelander, WI.

The Mugg’s nomination reads, “Located on the south end of Mille Lacs Lake and just off the legendary Soo Line Trail, they’ve got some great food in an always friendly atmosphere. The owner is a true enthusiast who hosts snowmobile-centered events.”

“We are thrilled to be on the list!’ said Rob Dubbs, owner of Mugg’s. “Snow Goer is a well-respected authority on snowmobiling. Their readers go where they recommend. We hope that many of them will come the Mille Lacs.., discover our beautiful and well maintained trail system, stay in our resorts and spend a saddle bag full of money in many of the area pitstops”.