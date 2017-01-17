Mass of Christian Burial for William Roehl, of Milaca, held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston with Fr. Jim Remmerswaal, OSC officiating. Interment will follow St. Louis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

William Clemence Roehl was born May 15, 1921 to Henry and Hildegard (Reiser) Roehl in Hamel, Minnesota. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Margaret Brunn on June 17, 1947 at Saint Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Bill and Margaret were married 66 years.

William dairy farmed in Granite Ledge Township. He served on the creamery board and also as an usher and trustee for the Saint Louis Catholic Church.

He enjoyed watching the Twins, especially Joe Mauer. He loved deer hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling and woodworking.

William passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Milaca Elim Home at the age of 95.

William is survived by his children, Barb (Steve) Turner of Buffalo, Ted (Kathy) Roehl of Foreston, Diane (Duane) Nelson of Ramsey, Rose (Jay) Lunn of Cambridge, LuAnn (Ron) Elsner of Coon Rapids, Chuck Roehl of Milaca, John Roehl of Foley and Doris (Ron) Brandt of Sioux Falls, SD; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Francis “Jiggs” Roehl, Mary Nikolas, Hank (Edna) Roehl; sister-in-law, Theresa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Hildegard; his wife, Margaret; three brothers; two sisters; and a daughter-in-law.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff from the Milaca Elim Home and St. Croix Hospice. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

