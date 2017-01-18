$45,000 grant to boost student broadband use

Princeton one of 12 school districts to receive funding

PRINCETON – Students in the Princeton School District will have better access to broadband internet thanks to a grant from the State of Minnesota.

The school district is the recipient of $45,000 in grant money that will help students with poor internet service in the rural portions of the school district expand their broadband capabilities.

The school district was one of 12 in the state to receiving funding from the Minnesota Department of Education. In all, 30 districts applied for the funding.

“Many families (in the Princeton School District) have no access to affordable broadband internet,” said Eric Simmons, director of technology for the Princeton School District.

Some families in the outlying areas of the school district might receive internet through satellite, cellular telephone plans, limited data programs, or dial-up – none of which are considered either high-speed or affordable, he said. Some have no access to internet at all.

“Our data shows that a significant portion of our population is under-served,” Simmons said.

The grant money in Princeton will specifically target students who can’t get high-speed internet, Simmons said.

The three-year implementation of the school district plan is ready to be launched by deploying 90 hot spots, Simmons said.

These puck-like devices operate on a Verizon 4-G network and can be checked out at the media centers at both Princeton High School and Princeton Middle School.

“They are activated and ready to go,” he said.

The funding comes from 2016 legislation that resulted in $500,000 being earmarked for school-based high speed internet, according to the office of Governor Mark Dayton.

Statewide, the grants are intended to provide high-speed internet connections students need to complete homework and access other online learning opportunities. The new grant funding will allow districts to equip buses with wireless hotspots, enabling students to complete homework while commuting to and from school. The funding will also be used to purchase wireless hotspots, data cards and other mobile broadband devices that students will be able to check out for use at home.