Home-grown deputy on job 14 years in county

Dan Mott

Milaca – Dan Mott, the deputy who shot and killed a burglary suspect in Vineland, is a familiar face in Mille Lacs County law enforcement circles.

Mott, raised in Milaca, has served 14 years as a deputy with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

He is the son of former Milaca Police Chief Mike Mott and is the brother of Chisago County Deputy Jim Mott. His uncle Tom Boser is a former Milaca officer and Mille Lacs County deputy. His cousin Michael Boser is a Milaca police officer.

After high school, Mott enrolled in the law enforcement skills program at Alexandria Technical College and two years later was employed as a dispatcher for Mille Lacs County. Shortly after, he was hired as a patrol officer in Wadena. A couple of months after joining the Wadena department, Mott returned home to Mille Lacs County when current Milaca Police Chief Todd Quaintance, who worked for the sheriff’s department, took a job with the Milaca Police Department as the school liaison officer. Mott filled the position vacated by Quaintance in August 2003.

Mott has been presented awards for his work in DWI enforcement and Safe & Sober campaigns. He is passionate about fighting the war on drugs and has taken a handful of continuing education courses that have helped make him a leading drug enforcer in his department.