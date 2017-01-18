Robbery suspect shot, killed by deputy

Gabriel

Chips

VINELAND – A 20-year-old resident of the Mille Lacs Reservation was shot and killed by a Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday night during a home invasion on the reservation.

Jamison Anderson, of Vineland, one of four men who broke into a home in Vineland, was shot and killed by Mille Lacs County Deputy Dan Mott. Justin Lee Mitchell

Anderson allegedly had several people held up in a bedroom and pointed a shotgun at them, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Deputies were called to 17640 Ookweman Loop at about 10:50 p.m. Jan. 12 on a report of break-in, according to dispatch reports from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson; Gabriel Levi Chips, 21, of Brainerd; Tommy Thomas Corrales, 31, of Bayport; and Justin Lee Mitchell, 34, of Onamia, had plans to carry out a robbery, according to the BCA. Chips, Corrales and Mitchell wore masks and one carried a sawed-off shotgun, according to the BCA. Tommy

Corrales

Mott was put on administrative leave while the BCA investigates the incident.

According to the BCA: The men entered the home, which was occupied by more than a dozen people. Upon entering the home, the men assaulted several people and one of the men fired the sawed-off shotgun at least once. However, no one was injured by the gunfire. People in the home fled into a back bedroom, barricaded the door and called 911.

Three deputies arrived on scene as two of the four men were exiting the home, according to the BCA.

Mott entered the home and located Anderson in a bedroom with a shotgun pointed at several people. Mott ordered Anderson to drop the gun. Anderson refused to drop the shotgun. Mott fired his weapon, fatally striking Anderson, according to the BCA.

The two other deputies entered the home and arrested the fourth man without incident, the BCA stated.

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Isle and Onamia police departments and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance at the scene. When the officer-involved shooting investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office for review.