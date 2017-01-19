County – MILLE LACS COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

TRANSPORTATION CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE

PROJECT ADVERTISEMENTS

The County of Mille Lacs has designated its official website as www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us. Official publication of bids, requests for information, and requests for proposals will be done on the official website as an alternative means to disseminate solicitations of transportation construction and maintenance projects. Bidding and project information can be found on the Countys website at www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us > Public Works > Projects for Bid / E-Gram.

Published in the

Union-Times

January 19, 2017

643697