Ernest “Ernie” Sanborn

Ernest “Ernie” Edward Sanborn Sr., 82, of Princeton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Elim Home in Princeton.

Ernie was born on July 20, 1934 in Princeton, MN, the son of Ernest and Katherine (Eisenhut) Sanborn. Ernie graduated from Princeton High School in the class of 1953. He then served in the United States Army for two years. Following his honorable discharge from the Army he attended the Minnesota School of Business and obtained a degree in accounting. He married Helen Marie Deuel on November 22, 1958 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton. The couple made their home in Champlin for about five years before moving to Princeton. They owned and operated Sanborn’s Cafe for 20 years from 1964-1984 and then Sanborn’s Supper Club for 11 years from 1984-1995. Ernie then dealt blackjack at Grand Casino. Ernie was a faithful member of Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Moose Club and Lions Club. He also served on the board at the Oaks Apartments. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and shaking dice. He especially enjoyed his winters spent in Arizona and trips to Vegas. Ernie loved his family time and fishing at Nokay Lake, cheering on his children and grandchildren at as many sporting events that he could attend and will always be remembered for his practical jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen of Princeton; children, Steve (Eileen) Sanborn of Blaine, Bernie (Liz) Sanborn of Lakeville, Theresa (Greg) Hanenburg of Zimmerman and Ernie (Jill) Sanborn of Crown Point, IN; sister Arlene Sanborn of Princeton; 10 grandchildren, Tim, Cherie, Trisha, Jenni, Nick, Angie, William, Jacob Tommy and Paige; 13 great-grandchildren with four on the way; along with many other relatives and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Thomas and David; grandson Christopher; and brothers, Ralph, Marvin, Roy and Arnold.

Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, North Campus, in Princeton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Anoka at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 23.