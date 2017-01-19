Kunkel Wildlife Area slated to grow

Pheasants Forever plays key role in transaction

Milaca – Tim Marion, area wildlife supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, visited the Mille Lacs County Board’s Jan. 3 workshop and its Jan. 17 meeting to ask for its approval of a pending deal for the DNR to acquire 128 acres in Greenbush Township that are adjacent to and would expand the Kunkel Wildlife Management Area.

Generally, WMAs are established to conserve land and preserve wildlife habitat. After asking questions during the workshop, commissioners formally agreed with the transaction Tuesday.

Marion said, “I’ve done a number of land acquisitions, and every one of them is unique.”

The DNR has used some of the Legacy funding, approved in 2008, for land acquisitions, Marion said, and that five organizations had stepped up to generate the necessary 10 percent of the land purchase price. He said Pheasants Forever had done “all the legwork” and would take ownership of the property for the year or so it will take to transfer it to the state. After that, the groups will make a “payment in lieu of taxes” to the county once per year.

The owners selling the property have lived there 49 years, Marion said, and he’s been in touch with them about the land since 2003. They marketed the property for sale in 2014, but it didn’t sell within a year and was taken off the market. Marion said he went back to the owners for another conversation that blossomed into a pending deal.

Marion said a local farmer will continue to work some of the land and that people in the area had expressed interest in some of the buildings on the property. He said some of the site will be returned to wetland, some fields will be returned to native prairie grasses and there will be a parking lot there. He called it a nice piece of property that includes Rice Lake, which produces high amounts of wild rice that anyone could harvest after it becomes part of the WMA.

The commissioners asked about land uses, and Marion said that DNR land does have some restrictions, such as no motorized vehicles and no horses. As the idea was discussed around the table, none of the commissioners voiced any concern about the pending acquisition, which Marion said had already been approved by Greenbush Township.

“I need full county board approval for any of the land acquisitions I do,” Marion said.

Marion said once the County Board approved the transaction, which is necessary before it goes to the state, things would move quickly. He said the groups’ tentative date for closing on the property is sometime in June.