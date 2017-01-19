Mille Lacs County DAC hosting cancer benefit for one of their own

Milaca – Employees of the Mille Lacs County Developmental Achievement Center are hosting a benefit for Rochelle DeBoer, the organization’s production manager, who after once being successfully treated for cancer is now facing the illness again.

The benefit will be held on Feb. 4 at the American Legion Post 178 in Milaca, from 2-10 p.m. Proceeds will go toward covering medical and travel expenses for DeBoer and her family.

DeBoer has worked at DAC for over 37 years, starting in 1979. As production manager, she negotiates new jobs for the people served at DAC to do and she teaches them how to perform the jobs to business owners’ specifications.

A letter sent out by the DAC in advance of the benefit said that DeBoer “has touched the lives of each and every person we have served since 1979, creating an environment where anyone of any ability can earn a paycheck.”

DeBoer’s co-workers are unanimous in their praise of her work ethic and dedication. Marilyn Hermanson has worked alongside DeBoer every day in the work room at DAC for over 28 years.

“She puts her all into everything,” Hermanson said.

Tess Shipman, Mille Lacs County DAC’s administrative manager, has been heavily involved in planning the benefit for DeBoer, whom she considers a quiet pillar of the local community.

“I don’t even think the community understands the impact of what she’s done here,” Shipman said. “She’s kind of the silent champion of our facility. … She’s always in the background. She doesn’t like that spotlight.”

DeBoer’s reluctance to enter the spotlight extended, at first, even to the idea of her co-workers putting on a benefit in her honor.

“To her it’s all kind of overwhelming and she’s never been one to take handouts,” Hermanson said.

Shipman and the others insisted, however, and DeBoer has come around to the idea a little bit, grateful for the support.

“It’s very humbling,” DeBoer said. “The second round has been a little bit more intense maybe.”

The benefit will feature a silent auction, children’s games, a dart and pool tournament, a bake sale and baking competition, and a dinner of spaghetti, pizza and sides. The dinner will cost $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under eat free. From 7-10 p.m., Heggies pizzas will be available for $5. Live music will be provided by the acoustic reggae group Jah People from St. Paul.

In addition to the benefit on Feb. 4, an Eat, Drink, Paint event will be held at the Milaca Arts Center from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 27, for which half of the proceeds will go to DeBoer. Admission is $35. Donations for the benefit can be sent to 115 First St. E., P.O. Box 92, Milaca. Checks should be made out to the Benefit of Rochelle DeBoer. Volunteers, items for the bake sale and items for the silent auction are all still welcome. For more information on the benefit, contact the Mille Lacs County DAC at 763-220-8700.