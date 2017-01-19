Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the mortgage dated September 14, 2007, executed by Gerald M. Villa and Mary T. Villa, husband and wife, as mortgagors, to TCF National Bank, a national banking association, as mortgagee, recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, on September 25, 2007, as Document No. 344764, which mortgage conveyed and mortgaged the following described property, situated in the County of Mille Lacs and State of Minnesota, which property has a street address of 1251 160th Avenue, Princeton, Minnesota 55371, and tax identification number 060311001:

The South 219.77 feet of the East 455.53 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 36, Range 27, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

And

That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 36, Range 27, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 00 degrees 00 minutes 47 seconds East along the East line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, a distance of 47.27 feet; thence South 89 degrees 52 minutes 29 seconds West, a distance of 320.00 feet; thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 33.29 feet to the North line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter; thence North 87 degrees 22 minutes 27 seconds East along said North line, a distance of 320.33 feet to the point of beginning.

And

The West 475.20 feet of the East 930.73 feet of the South 219.77 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 36, Range 27, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

That the original principal amount secured by said mortgage was $112,000.00; that there has been compliance with any condition precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by said mortgage and foreclosure of said mortgage required by said mortgage, any note secured thereby, or any statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt remaining secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there is claimed to be due upon said mortgage and is due thereon at the date of this notice, the sum of $120,371.06 in principal and interest.

That by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the said mortgage will be foreclosed by the sale of the above described premises with appurtenances, which said sale will be made by the Sheriff of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, at the Sheriffs office in the Law Enforcement Center, 640 Third Street Southeast, Milaca, Minnesota, on March 9, 2017, at 10:00 oclock a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, to pay the amount then due on said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law, in accordance with the provisions of said mortgage. The time allowed by law for redemption by the mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns, is six (6) months from the date of said sale.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on September 11, 2017, unless the foreclosure is postponed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 580.07, or the redemption period is reduced to five (5) weeks under Minn. Stat. 582.032.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BY A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: January 19, 2017 TCF National Bank

FOLEY & MANSFIELD, P.L.L.P.

By: Karl K. Heinzerling

Atty. No. 142475

Attorneys for Mortgagee

250 Marquette Avenue, Suite 1200

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

