Probates – ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF

HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

IN DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 48-PR-16-2634

In Re: Estate of

Darwin Eugene Ziegler,

Deceased.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February 2017, at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at 225 Sixth Avenue Southeast, Milaca, Minnesota, on petition of Trent Ziegler for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the above named decedent, and for the appointment of Trent Ziegler whose address is 1148 Garden Brook Drive, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota 56379, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: December 29, 2016

/s/ Gail T. Kulick

Judge of District court

By Cheryl Woehler

Court Administrator

Joseph S. Mayers

Attorney No. 0295747

KELM & REUTER, P.A.

1287 North 2nd Street, Suite 101

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

(320) 251-1423

[email protected]

Published in the

Union-Times

January 19, 26, 2017

