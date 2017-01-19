School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

NOTICE RELATING TO GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912 (MILACA), MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Independent School District No. 912 (Milaca), Minnesota (the District) intends to issue general obligation facilities maintenance bonds (the Bonds) in a principal amount not to exceed $2,250,000, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595, Subdivision 5. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance deferred maintenance projects including concrete sidewalk repairs, parking lot overlay, track re-striping, interior door replacement, tile flooring replacement, classroom casework replacement, locker room renovations, and ceiling tile replacement (collectively, the Projects), as described in the Districts ten-year facility plan (the Facility Plan). A copy of the Facility Plan will be on file with the District and available for public inspection at the District offices during regular business hours. The total amount of outstanding indebtedness of the District as of January 1, 2017 is $21,365,000. Any interested person may submit written comments relating to the Bonds or the Projects to the District.

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

(MILACA), MINNESOTA

Published in the

Union-Times

January 19, 2017

643803