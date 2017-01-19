Student wistfully wins spelling bee

PRINCETON – “What!”

That was the word that garnered the most attention Friday, Jan. 13, at the annual spelling bee at Princeton Middle School.

It took just five rounds to choose the winner.

When it was all said and done, Angelo Vita exclaimed the word “What!” after being told “She told her grandchildren wistfully of her youth” and then that his spelling of the word “wistfully” earned him the title of winner of the spelling bee. Moments earlier, he was given the opportunity to spell “tumulus,” a word describing an ancient burial mound, for the chance to spell “wistfully” for the title.

“I was extraordinarily surprised,” Vita said moments after the spelling bee.

As the spelling bee progressed, the eighth-grader said he started to doubt himself.

“Some of the words were very difficult, like when I had to spell pterodactyl,” Vita said. “I was very surprised when I spelled that one correct,” he said.

Pterodactyl may have rattled Vita a bit because he spelled the word correctly, but it was appealed because a judge needed clarification on what she heard. So Vita needed to spell pterodactyl a second time – correctly.

But Vita says he stayed upbeat throughout the whole spelling bee, despite lacking faith in his abilities a bit.

“I was all smiles,” Vita said.

“I figured if I were going out, I was going out with a smile,” he said.

Carrie Gernander earned second place and will join Vita at the regional spelling bee Feb. 8 at in St. Cloud. Maguire Olson was chosen as an alternate by taking third place in the event. Gernander’s winning word was “alpinist,” a word that describes a climber of high mountains, especially in the Alps.

All of the students in the middle school’s three grades, 6-8, were able to take the initial 40-question spelling test, said teacher Joan Farmer. Each classroom hosted a “spell down” as part of English class, Farmer said.

From those nearly 800 students, the 30 top scorers from each of the three grades were selected for the spelling bee. The top 10-12 in each grade were given an opportunity to compete in the Jan. 13 school spelling bee, she said.