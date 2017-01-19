Townships – MILACA TOWNSHIP MILLE LACS COUNTY

SNOWPLOWING POLICY

1. Milaca Township will not plow snow unless more than three inches of snow has fallen and at the discretion of the Town Board. Unless it is an extended snow event, Milaca Township will not send out the plows until the snow has stopped falling. Milaca Township will not snowplow in any hazardous conditions due to visibility.

2. Milaca Township will not be responsible for damage to mailboxes on the township right of way unless the mailbox is constructed as a swing away style as approved by the Town Board and is struck by the plow itself.

3. Milaca Township residents are reminded to remove all vehicles from township roads to assist in snow removal otherwise they will be removed at the owners expense. Also, be sure to have garbage receptacles not too far out into the roadway.

4. It is unlawful to plow snow from a driveway across a public road. Piles of snow, left on or near the traveled portion of the road can freeze in a solid mass creating a hazardous situation for motor vehicles and snowplows. Accidents and damage caused by snow piles placed in the roadway may result in liability to the landowner. Under Minnesota Statutes Chapter 160.27, Subdivision 5, violation of this statute is a misdemeanor.

January 19, 2017

