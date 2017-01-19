WATCH: Honors concert rocks the house

Students in honors band, choir and jazz band from 10 schools in the Mississippi 8 Conference gathered the night of Jan. 16 to present a concert. The young people had spent their Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday at Princeton High School with guest clinicians from area colleges who helped them develop their skills and materials. After rehearsing all day, the groups of students came together and presented a lively concert, the first in the new Princeton gym and the first Honors Concert to be held in Princeton for about 10 years.

