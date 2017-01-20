Meet Your Neighbor: Mary Bue

Princeton – Independent rock musician Mary Bue may not lay her head in Princeton anymore, but her upbringing a few miles outside town informs her songwriting sensibility, which can be heard on the six (soon to be seven) recordings she has released since 2000.

Bue graduated with the class of 1999 from Princeton High School. She grew up a few miles outside of town and says the ability to explore the woods around her home affects both her character and her lyrics, which include many references to nature and the environment.

“That sort of slow country living and the time alone made me more reflective and really appreciate nature,” she said.

Bue began playing music in fourth grade, when she started taking piano lessons from a neighbor at her mother’s behest. After getting into the “grunge” sound that dominated radio in the ‘90s, she took up guitar, with which she made her first forays into songwriting. Bue has also tried her hand at harp, drums and saxophone at various times, but piano and guitar have stuck around as her primary instruments.

While still a teenager, Bue played her first solo performance at the Cafe LeGrande in Princeton, which was later bought and renamed the Coffee Corner.

Bue began pursuing music seriously when she went to the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She went a year early as a full-time PSEO student.

“I lived in the dorms,” she said, “and all my dorm mates hated me because I’d be songwriting at 2 in the morning.”

Her first “real” show in Duluth was at a coffee shop, too.

Bue’s first album, “Where the Monarchs Circled,” was released in 2000. It and her next several albums saw her working in a vein of piano-led balladry. She switched gears with her most recent album, “Holy Bones,” which was released in 2015 and featured Bue playing guitar-led songs with a full band and a sound that recalled the ‘90s rock that had initially inspired her. Bue’s upcoming recording, a four song EP called “The Majesty of Beasts,” will be released in May.

Although Bue dreamed of being a rock star when she first started playing music, she recognizes that she’s not a rock star in the same way as popular mainstream musicians.

She funds her art herself: Bue has done three Kickstarter campaigns to fund recordings and participated in multiple artist-in-residence programs hosted by arts patronage organizations. Her upcoming release was paid for by winning a battle of the bands hosted by a recording studio in Nashville, for which the prize was one free day of recording; the rest of the sessions were covered by applying for and receiving a grant from an arts council in Duluth.

“I’m not by any means rock star status,” Bue said. “What I have done is taken the business into my own hands.”

Bue has carved out the space to do what she is passionate about both in and outside of music: During a five-year period between albums in between 2007 and 2012, Bue studied yoga in Seattle and last year she opened a yoga studio in Minneapolis called Imbue.

For the dreaming young people back in Bue’s hometown, the kids who are maybe slugging it out with brass instruments in Princeton High School’s practice rooms right now or forming bands in basements in Baldwin Township, who are perhaps wondering just how far away their own rock star ambitions are, she says making money as a musician involves “a lot of hustle.” Her advice is to practice, read up on the music business, deepen relationships with other musicians and music teachers and not let nerves get in the way.

“I still get nervous, and I’ve been performing for 20 years,” Bue said.