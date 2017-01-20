News of the Region: Top stories from our surrounding communities

Truck stop protest halted

Concerned Otsego citizens turned out in unusually large numbers for the first Otsego City Council meeting of the year to — among other things — protest a truck stop rumored to be coming to Otsego.

While some were there to discuss water issues related to radium and chlorine, many wanted to let their concerns be heard regarding talk of a Love’s Truck Stop coming to their city. But the night did not go as planned.

Before open forum, a time for the public to address the council, Mayor Jessica Stockamp said that the City Attorney Andrew MacArthur was going to say a few words.

The city attorney went on to explain why there would be no discussion of the rumored truck stop during that Monday meeting on Jan. 9. He stated there has been no application submitted at this point in time.

– Elk River Star News

Elk River couple witness Florida shooting

When Mark and Kari Lea boarded a plane at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this past weekend, they had visions of cruising on pretty blue water and celebrating their first year of marriage.

Mark and Kari Lea, of Elk River, had plans for a cruise to celebrate their first wedding anniversary when they had to run for cover during a shooting at an airport in Florida.

They had no idea they would sit three rows away from the man who would open fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and get caught up in the middle of the bloodshed when he did it.

As Mark and Kari grabbed their last bag of luggage in baggage claim area of Terminal 2 of the Floridian airport, they heard what sounded like firecrackers behind them. As they turned toward the ruckus, the calm movement of travelers turned to hysteria.

“People began to scream and run to the nearest exits or hide under chairs,” said Mark Lea, who rushed his wife out before going back in to help others who had fallen in the madness.

– Elk River Star News

Man dies in New Years Eve accident

Brian Gage, 43, Little Falls died following a crash Dec. 31, 2016, on First Street Northeast, just north of Broadway Avenue in Little Falls.

At nearly 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Little Falls Police Department responded to the accident.

According to a press release from the Little Falls Police Department, a vehicle was stopped facing southbound in the left turn lane on First Street Northeast.

Gage was driving northbound, when he crossed into the left turn lane, striking the other vehicle head on.

The press release states Gage was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. Gage died in the St. Cloud Hospital, Jan. 7.

– Morrison Co. Record