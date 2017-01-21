Council reviews Aero development criteria

Princeton – After it decided Nov. 10 to reduce the price of seven lots in the Aero Business Park at First Street and 21st Avenue to $1, the Princeton City Council reviewed at its Jan. 5 meeting the potential development criteria for the lots recommended by city staff.

If someone buys one of the lots for $1 plus the cost of assessments, they would be required to abide by the criteria. After development, the assessed tax value of the site would increase to at least $400,000; each buyer will develop the site in accordance with all applicable codes; lots shall be developed within one year of closing; and the lender-developer team will fund development costs in escrow with the title company at or by the time of closing.

Buyers would also pay the full amount owed for assessments on the property, which Community Development Director Jolene Foss said is approximately $18,000 for the 1-acre lots and twice that for the 2-acre lot. The stipulations would apply to all the lots, she said.

Foss told the council members that Princeton has had several inquiries about the sites. Foss confirmed that the interest had been expressed only after the city reduced the lot prices.

The supporting documents said that if all lots were purchased within a year and developed according to the criteria, the city would recoup its investment into the infrastructure within about 10 years’ time. The only exception to that expectation, said Foss, is if a nonprofit organization buys one of the lots. She is talking with the city’s attorney on how the stipulations would be handled for a tax-exempt buyer.

The council members talked briefly about how to also stimulate development in the rest of that area – the Rivertown Crossing – and agreed it was time to move forward in offering reduced prices on the Aero lots. The council members said the development criteria will be presented for approval at the next Princeton City Council meeting.