State Representative Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton) was sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3. She was re-elected to office in the November 2016 election. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea administered the oath of office. At the opening floor ceremony, Erickson served as Chief Clerk Pro Tempore, which involved taking the roll for attendance and votes, and directing House proceedings until Chief Clerk Patrick Murphy was officially elected to his position.