Dorr: Now we’ll get a chance to see what President Trump will or won’t accomplish

“I dare you to write something about Donald Trump,” a friend said to me last week.

My answer was that it wouldn’t be much. For one thing, as I write, he’s only been in office for a couple days. That is hardly enough time to judge someone, even though many already have, both pro and con.

There are obviously those who think the world is coming to and end and there are obviously those who think things will be much better.

To be clear, I didn’t vote for Trump (or Clinton) and likely never would. But he’s our president for the next four years and deserves as much of a chance as any other president, whether you like him or not. There are those who felt just as angry when Barack Obama was elected, many of them angrier as the eight years passed.

Yes, he could have taken a different tone in his inauguration speech than he did. But for every person critical of that speech, there was another who liked it and felt like he or she would be better off with Trump as president.

It was interesting to read what newspapers around the country had to say. David Banks, the assistant commentary editor for the Star Tribune, calling Trump “the new lord of thunder at the American bully pulpit,” nonetheless had some words of calm. “I think the nation is on a steady arc of improvement,” he wrote. “I’m not thrilled to see Donald Trump in the Oval Office, for myriad reasons. But I’m willing to accept, albeit nervously, that sometimes the charge you need is precisely the one you don’t want. Positive, negative, neutral. Maybe that’s what it takes, in these times, to bind a building block for a broader prosperity.”

From the Miami Herald: “Eight years ago, Barack Obama, with soaring and authentic oratory, was the candidate of change. Friday, the no-holds-barred Donald Trump, using the language of a street fighter, no less authentic to his supporters, wears that mantle. For those who wanted a different path for America and vow to fight for it, it’s a difficult time. But for the sake of you blood pressure, it’s time to take a deep, deep breath and give Trump a chance. If he turns out to be the president they feared, then unite to fight him at every turn.”

The Star Tribune in its Saturday editorial, predictably, had a headline that read: “A missed opportunity to heal and unify” (like a 15-minute speech could do that). There were lots of letters, from both sides, in that edition. One of the better lines was this: “Oh, and by the way, it is eight years later and Obama didn’t take your guns.”

I thought it was wrong for some in Congress (like Minnesota’s Keith Ellison) to skip the festivities on Friday. And give the Star Tribune credit for its editorial that had this headline: “Inauguration boycott is a misguided flap.” The editorial noted that Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat from Minnesota, said she would attend “a ritual that is a hallmark of our democratic government.” Good for her.

I wasn’t particularly fond of the demonstrations that took place, and some of violent acts we saw, but the cool thing is that it’s OK to protest in our country. And for those who said something like this had never happened in America, hark back to 1861 when it’s said Abraham Lincoln had to sneak into Washington because there was fear of Confederate assassins.

The acceptance of Trump’s ascension is different in foreign countries. The German vice chancellor said he thinks “we have to prepare for a rough ride,” while the Israeli prime minister issued congratulations and said he was looking forward to working closely with Trump to make the alliance between Israel and the U.S. stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, Minnesota certainly has its share of problems to solve, transportation funding perhaps at the top of the list. And even though a tax bill to replace the one vetoed by Gov. Dayton last year has been passed, it left out a business property tax cut designed to help small businesses, as well as a tax credit of $1,000 per year for those repaying student loans, both of which were in last year’s bill that the governor would not sign. But I guess you could say the bill was a start towards bipartisan action.

Now we will sit back and hope for more of the same in Minnesota, while watching to see what happens in Washington the next few months as the new president tries to deliver on some of the promises that helped him get elected. It’ll likely be a bumpy ride, both in Minnesota and nationally.

Up and down seasons for PHS hockey, basketball teams so far

The girls hockey team, with only four games left in the regular season, has the best record among PHS teams this winter. The team is 15-6, has been state-ranked much of the season, and will start playoffs the second week in February. But that team, like a couple other PHS teams, has had its ups and downs.

The team was 15-3 before losing its last three games, two of them in Mississippi 8 play, losing twice to teams it had beaten earlier in the season. A chance for revenge will come Tuesday, Jan.24, when Cambridge comes to town. The Bluejackets sprung a 3-2 upset of Princeton in early December.

Still, the team has a QRF rating of 80.2 that is fifth in the state at last report. QRF takes into account wins and losses, opponents’ wins, and the enrollment class of the opponent. The Tigers are in a very tough section as usual, with a couple of the top teams in the state there, but have the chance to make a splash in section playoffs.

The boys hockey team, which had a 5-0 start during which it averaged 4.6 goals a game, is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games and has scored only 15 goals in those 10 games. A 3-3 tie with Mankato East at the Schwan tournament in Blaine is among those 10 games, the Tigers winning a shootout that still goes down as a tie.

There have been some tough losses this month, including 3-1 to Cambridge with an open-net goal at the end, 5-4 to Chisago Lakes in overtime after leading 4-2, and 1-0 to a Monticello team it beat earlier at Monticello, 4-2. (Monticello is 12-5 and has beaten Buffalo, Orono and a tough Rogers team.) Princeton beat Eveleth here on Jan.14, 2-1. Eveleth was a state power for many years in the earlier years of high school hockey in the state and if you had told me 30 years ago that Princeton would even play Eveleth I would have doubted it.

There’s time to turn it around, the team having 11 games left in the regular season. The team goes to Little Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the second of four straight on the road.

The girls basketball team is 5-11 but is 4-4 in its last eight games after winning 61-37 at Cambridge last Friday. In one of the more unusual schedules I can remember at Princeton, the team has played only one of its last 13 games at home. (Two of those were at a neutral site – Monticello – in a Christmas tournament.) I can’t imagine there is a team in the state with a schedule like that.

There have been some very tough losses for a team that has often had a good half in a game and a bad half. For example, the best half might have been scoring 37 points against Thief River Falls at Monticello and having a big halftime lead before losing 55-52.

There was also a three-point loss to Delano, a one-point loss at Stillwater at the buzzer and a 54-50 loss at home to Blaine.

The team has 10 games remaining, seven of them at home, and will have an unusual return engagement with a non-conference opponent, Hermantown. That week the team plays on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, a busy schedule that even college and NBA teams don’t usually have.

The boys basketball team is 2-11, the wins coming over Sartell at a St. Cloud Christmas tournament and a 32-point win over North Branch.

The team has also had some tough losses. Princeton lost at Cloquet in overtime, lost 68-66 at home to Sauk Rapids in the final seconds, and 58-56 to Zimmerman at home on Jan. 14 in the final seconds.

Princeton has 13 games remaining, including non-conference games with Duluth Denfeld, Hibbing and Zimmerman. The boys’ schedule shows 14 home games.

SPORTS MEMORIES

Jan. 31, 1957 – The wrestlers beat St. John’s Prep 28-21 as Jim Hohlen (11-1) had a 35-second pin . . . Princeton beat Glencoe 63-45 as Jerry Kish had 19 and Dick Young 15. Terry Erickson scored 14 to lead the B team to its 11th straight win.

Feb. 1, 1962 – Princeton lost 26-18 to St. John’s Prep in wrestling as David Johnson, Ray Peterson, Jim Weilland and Cedric Meixell all wrestled to draws (ties) . . . Princeton beat Milaca 58-55 as Phil Kobbervig had 19, Dean Hansen 15 and Bob Brand 14.

Feb. 2, 1967 – First-place Princeton beat Braham 70-56 as Steve Cartwright scored 26 and Art Skarohlid 20 . . . Bob Backlund was undefeated in the 175-pound class and had given up only five points all season, all penalty points.

Feb.2, 1972 – Darlene McMinn of Princeton completed the 500-mile Winnipeg-to St. Paul snowmobile race . . . The wrestling team beat Milaca 36-14 as freshman Bruce Klabunde and sophomore Kim Fairchild each won by pin.

Feb. 3, 1977 – Princeton lost 60-59 to Robbinsdale Armstrong as Curt Jenson scored 24 and Scott Kelley had 12 points and 10 rebounds . . . Laurie Peterson scored 26 points and Barb Northway 17 in a 52-36 win over Braham.

Jan. 28, 1982 – Fawn Dery made six straight free throws in the final 90 seconds as Princeton beat Foley 43-40. Barb Blomberg scored 16 . . . Bad weather forced postponement of the entire Rum River boys basketball schedule for the second week in a row.

Jan. 29, 1987 – Dean Groebner scored five goals on seven shots in a 5-1 hockey win over Mora. He had been involved in nine straight goals for the team, either on an assist or a goal . . . Karry Schimming (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Kelly Keen (12 points, 13 rebounds) led Princeton to a 63-34 win over Mora.

Jan. 30, 1992 – Jason Welch got the shutout in a 7-0 hockey win over Chisago Lakes as Tom Erickson and Craig Wills each had five points . . . Corrine Lundell had 37 points and 14 rebounds in a 72-51 win over Milaca, and Alison Ringaman had 17 points in a 58-34 win over Sauk Rapids.

Feb. 6, 1997 – Princeton lost 5-4 to St. Cloud Tech in an overtime hockey game . . . Princeton, 11-8, beat Highland Park to win the Orono wrestling tournament . . . The boys basketball team beat Foley in overtime as Chad Olson scored 24 points.

Jan. 24, 2002 – Mark Patnode scored 27 points in a 54-47 win over Cambridge . . . Princeton beat Mora, 3-2, and Sauk Rapids, 5-2, to take the Rum River Conference lead in boys hockey. Eric Verkinnes had two goals in the Sauk Rapids game, 13 for the season.

Jan. 26, 2007 – The boys basketball team beat Cambridge 84-62 as five players scored in double figures, led by Jared Berggren with 25 . . . The girls basketball team beat Sauk Rapids 57-44 as Katie Loberg scored 20. The Princeton defense held Sauk Rapids to 1-for-22 shooting in the first half.

Jan. 27, 2011 – The boys hockey team beat Buffalo 3-1 as Jake Anderson, John Jelinek and Danny Pelzer scored . . . The girls basketball team beat Monticello 71-59, Mariah Clarin scoring 30 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.