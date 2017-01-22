New, young senator starts first term

Campaign path leads to Capitol office

MILACA – Andrew Mathews, sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3, as senator for Minnesota’s 15th District, said on his Facebook page after the election: “Words fail to describe how humble and grateful I am to be the Senator-elect in Senate District 15 with 70.7 percent of the vote.”

His path to the Capitol building began when former District 15 Sen. David Brown announced that he would not run for re-election after serving three terms. Mathews announced his candidacy for the office in September 2015. Local members of the Minnesota Republican Party endorsed Mathews as its candidate in March 2016.

Mathews said last year that feedback about his candidacy had been positive: “People are excited that a young person is stepping up, even with the experience I bring at this stage in life.”

As he campaigned at age 28, he thought people saw the value of a young candidate’s ability to engage the next generation in the issues that impact them. He also said anyone who knows him realizes he has “an unwavering commitment to the protection of constitutional rights.”

Mathews is a native Minnesotan, is single and lives between Milaca and Princeton. He is the oldest of six siblings, and his family has lived in the area for 20 years.

The young senator said he did not necessarily “start out” with intentions to run for elected office, but Brown’s announcement that he would not seek re-election started Mathews thinking. He’s always had a passion for seeing good people stand up for rights and prevent injustice, he said, and protection of freedoms need to be “an ongoing thing” in the country.

He decided to run because he would like to represent the district – which includes all of Mille Lacs County and parts of Sherburne, Benton, Kanabec and Wright counties. He said he’ll be a local voice for the community and can help individual residents better understand the “big picture” of how state and national issues impact them.

Before being elected, he worked as a veterans’ case worker for a congressional office, where he met with veterans as well as organizations that serve them. He said a highlight of the work was meeting with the dwindling population of World War II veterans, but he enjoyed all aspects of the job he calls vitally important.

Mathews said about veterans, “I heartily thank them with everything I can muster for the work they do and did for us.”

He attended home school for grades K-12 and afterward went to the Oak Brook College of Law and Government Policy in California. He completed his studies in 2015 and has passed the state bar exam. He was in the process of earning a bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison State University.

He said, “I finished law school with no government assistance, no parental assistance and no debt.”

Mathews said he grew up in the country doing farming work and laboring for family and retail business; he used the money to help him pay for school. He said his family has had a profound influence on his development and that those relationships have helped him form strong values.

Mathews said during election coverage that he was running for office so that the district has a strong voice in St. Paul. He had listened to constituents for a year who expressed discontent with rural roads in poor condition, high taxes and MNsure difficulties, among other things.

His thinking during the campaign was that people should keep as much of their money as possible and that more is needed from legislators than proposed new spending. Mathews also has concern over the growing number of people facing health care premium increases or a lack of insurance as well as equity in education funding. Mathews supports small business as job generators and thinks government generally has too many regulations on business.