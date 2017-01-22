Princeton man faces felony drug charge

CAMBRIDGE – A Princeton man faces a felony drug charge, as well as other lesser charges, following a traffic stop in Isanti Township.

Joshua Hoem Paulson, 37, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Jan. 11 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with felony fifth-degree drug possession; gross misdemeanor motor vehicle registration, intent to escape tax; and misdemeanors no insurance by driver, driving with a revoked license and unregistered motor vehicle.

His bail was set at $6,000 without conditions or $1,000 with conditions and next court appearance for Feb. 16.

The incident occurred Dec. 22 on Highway 65 Northeast in Isanti Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

Isanti County Deputy Jason Sievert was on patrol when he observed a southbound vehicle with the driver’s side headlight out. Sievert stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 65 and 278th Lane Northeast.

Paulson was unable to produce an identification card or an insurance card. He indicated the reason the headlight was out was that he had just struck a deer as he was on his way down to help a friend in Blaine. Paulson admitted he should not be driving, as he was revoked and did not have insurance. Sievert verified the vehicle’s registration, which showed it was not current and had expired in March 2016; however, the license had a display of October 2017.

Upon closer examination, the tabs appeared to have been homemade, as the sticker was drawn in using a black marker and secured using clear packing tape. The front license plate was altered in the same fashion.

Sievert asked about the registration stickers and Paulson indicated he thought they expired in October, not March as the system showed. He indicated the registration did not seem legitimate to him upon receiving them and mounting them onto the vehicle.

Paulson was placed under arrest and was searched for weapons. Two knives were located as well as a glass methamphetamine pipe. The glass pipe field-tested positive for methamphetamine.