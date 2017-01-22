Robotics students qualify for state

A team from the Princeton Middle School did so well at the Vex Robotics Competition last weekend that it will advance to the state-level competition Phoebe Williams, Jackson Nienaber, Christian Shaw and Renzo Vita. Photo courtesy of Carla Vita

Young students develop winning strategies

Princeton – Four Princeton middle school students will travel to St. Cloud for the Minnesota State Middle School VEX Robotics Tournament Feb. 3-4 to demonstrate their skills in problem solving, teamwork, sportsmanship and innovation as they form teams to build and manipulate small robots.

The state-bound We Are The Champions team members are sixth-graders Jackson Nienaber, Christian Shaw, Renzo Vita and seventh-grader Phoebe Williams. They competed at the St. Cloud Technical & Community College VEX state qualifier tournament the weekend of Jan. 7. If they are one of the high-scoring teams at the state competition, they could get an invitation to the world competition.

Team coach Carla Vita, team member Renzo Vita’s mom, said the team would be excited to make the cut for world competition. Usually that honor would involve an international trip, but this year’s world contest takes place in Kentucky.

Tournament coordinator Aaron Barker has been involved with the robotics competition for seven years and said judges observe and score the kids throughout the tournament. They examine not only the robots’ performance but also the members’ technical design, teamwork, sportsmanship, problem solving skills and interview answers.

Teams can win an invitation to the world competition one of a few ways: the excellence award, which is the highest honor; tournament champions, which are part of a three-team alliance; and the design award that recognizes professional creativity. Teams can also be recognized for programming and driving skills as well as special accomplishments.

Barker explains that teams size up other teams to pick and form alliances. A computer first pairs partners at random for a series of seven matches and then team members go around asking others about their strengths and weaknesses to form strategic partnerships.

Barker said robotics tournaments have grown a lot in the seven years he’s been involved with them. The first year it was a dozen or so teams and now there are 230 just in Minnesota. He said the next year’s robotic challenge will be unveiled at this year’s championship competition.

He said the actual play is like a back-and-forth type of game. The “Starstruck” theme features little pieces that resemble jacks, the old-fashioned toy. The student-built robots manipulate and move the jacks and can score points for achieving certain tasks; the robots compete this year in an area that measures 12 by 12 feet.

Vita said judges observe how well the kids collaborate, communicate and practice sportsmanship. The team members create an engineering journal as they go along, and the idea is that the journal could guide someone step-by-step in how to build the robot.

“It’s really forcing them to use their troubleshooting and creative skills,” she said, adding that the team members choose every nut, bolt, screw and other part plus assemble the robot themselves.

She said it’s amazing in the robotics world to see how everyone wants everyone else to be successful. Teams loan each other parts, share advice and compare notes on how they achieved the same end differently.

Vita credits Princeton Schools Superintendent Julia Espe as well as Middle School Principal Dan Voce and Assistant Middle School Principal Sarah Marxhausen for supporting the robotics program. She’s motivated to volunteer as a coach because she believes in the opportunities and activities made available through robotics.

Princeton’s program has been in existence for three years, said high school technology education teacher David Paddock. He said a high school team went to the state competition two years ago.

“So this will be Princeton’s second visit in only the third season that the club has existed,” Paddock said.

The VEX robotics competition is presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and has grown quickly to include more than 16,000 teams from 40 countries playing in over 1,350 competitions worldwide. According to the VEX website, the competition prepares students to become future innovators with 95 percent of participants reporting an increased interest in STEM subject areas and pursuing STEM-related careers.