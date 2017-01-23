Bulletin Board

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to Debbie Griffin, Associate Editor, at [email protected]

Circuitry fun for kids

The Princeton Area Library hosts the free event Snap Circuits for Kids 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the library, 100 Fourth Ave. S, where kids eight years and up can discover the basics of electrical circuits using Snap Circuits. Students can use the the toy-like building blocks to construct various circuit projects, and they receive a colorful, illustrated manual explaining how to build different projects with the Snap Circuits. Class capacity is limited to eight people, and registration is required by calling the library: 763-389-3753.

Well-known pastor shares stories

The Milaca Area Senior Fellowship meets 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Milaca Evangelical Free Church Fellowship Hall, 1100 Central Ave. N., Milaca, for a free event with food, fellowship and a program given by Tom Sahlstrom. The local pastor grew up in Milaca, has led several evangelical churches including Princeton’s and has served as chaplain at the Milaca Elim home; all are invited to hear him speak and are welcome to bring a friend.

See variety-show entertainment

Alumni and teachers of the Princeton High School Music Department unite to raise funds for a 2019 trip to Italy with a variety show presented at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Performing Arts Center, 807 Eighth Ave. S. Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the door.

Join the historical society meeting

The public is welcome to join the Mille Lacs Area Historical Society’s monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Milaca City Hall, 255 First Street E, as the group explores local history, plans events and discusses society business.

Sons of Norway recount history

The Rumelva Lodge Sons of Norway presents Minnesota Swedes Raising Cane 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Isanti County Historical Society at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, 3101 Hwy. 95. There was a Swedish settlement in Cuba during the early part of the 20th century, and many of the Swedes there had come from Cambridge. Marilyn McGriff made a recent visit to Cuba to document this settlement and will share her research along with historic and contemporary photos of the settlement.

Build with marshmallows and toothpicks

The Princeton Area Library invites kids ages 8-14 to an engineering and artistic challenge to create a building from marshmallows and toothpicks 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24 and March 21 at the library, 100 4th Ave. S. Librarian Steve Karlson will lead the activity, registration is required and space allows for 15 participants.

Hear speaker address college readiness

The Princeton School District hosts speaker Luke Greiner from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Princeton Performing Arts Center, 807 Eighth Avenue S. The free event helps parents gain information about college costs, job outlooks and starting salaries.

Join internet-service outreach sessions

Mille Lacs County and Advantenon Wireless host during January a Community Outreach Education Program on rural wireless internet services throughout the county. The purpose of the session is to provide training and education on existing internet service offerings, gather input on customer satisfaction and gauge the need for upgraded wireless internet. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Milaca City Hall, 255 First Street E

Anyone who would like to voice a need for improved internet access or service can complete a short survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mille_lacs.

Register for the Arctic Blast to benefit youth

Kinship Youth Mentoring of Princeton invites all groups and individuals to join it in raising funds at the Kinship Arctic Blast 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Princeton Police-Fire complex, 305 21st Ave. Pledge, registration and release forms are due by Jan. 27 and can be obtained by messaging Kinship at its Facebook page. The minimum amount of pledges per blast is $100.

Create an original Lego display

The Princeton Area Library hosts three sessions of Legos at the Library 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 28 and March 28 for children 6 years and older. Legos will be supplied and creations will be displayed to the public.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat spaghetti

The Long Lake Lutheran Church invites everyone to a spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the church, 3921 277th Ave. NW, where for $6 per adult and $3 per 6-12-year-old child, people can have all the spaghetti they can eat, along with meat sauce, garlic bread, a beverage and dessert.

Cast an ice-fishing line with the Lions

The Princeton Lions Club hosts its 30th annual ice-fishing contest 1-4 p.m. Feb. 12 on Green Lake, which is between Princeton and Cambridge on Hwy. 95, where about $20,000 worth of cash and prizes will be awarded for the 10 largest fish and adults and kids can win such raffle prizes as cash, an ice shelter, augers, cameras, flashers and more. In case of bad weather, the contest will be rescheduled for Feb. 19. The $10 tickets are available at several places in the region before the contest and that day on the ice; each tickets buys the holder a maximum of two ice-fishing holes (per Department of Natural Resources). See the Lions’ flier for a full list of ticket locations.

Shop or show at the Princeton Expo

Everyone is welcome to participate in the Princeton Business and Community Expo 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4 at the Princeton Middle School, 1100 Fourth Ave. N, where food and service vendors provide products, demonstrations and information, and there are fun activities throughout the day including chair massages, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more. Food and exhibitor registration forms are due by Feb. 17 and can be accessed on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce website: www.princetonchamber.org.

Browse and munch at the Milaca Expo

The Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 50th annual Free Community Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m. in conjunction with its MACC Business Expo 8:30 a.m. to noon March 25 at the Milaca High School, 500 Highway 23. Businesses, organizations and other vendors exhibit goods and services available in the community, and the day includes prize drawings and fun, free activities. Vendor registration is requested by March 11 and forms can be accessed at the MACC website.