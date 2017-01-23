Memorial services for Janis Ledeen, age 84, of Milaca, will be held Monday, January 30, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca with Rev. Tim Bauer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Janis Y. Ledeen was born May 28, 1932 to Carl and Frances (Hiljus) Ranem in Minneapolis, MN. She lived her entire life in Milaca. She was united in marriage to Vernon Ledeen on June 21, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca. To this union four children were born.

Everyone called her granny. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were playing cards, trivia, and singing hymns. She passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Bruce) Warner of Milaca, Carol Dubany of Milaca and Cindy (Dan) Johnson of Milaca; son, Chuck (Dodie) of Maple Grove; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; brothers, Michael and Patrick; sisters, Junis and Carla; son-in-law, Charles Dubany; grandson, Charles and great-grandson, James.