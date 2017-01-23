Joseph A. Reilly

Oct. 23, 1960 – Jan. 22, 2017

Joseph Allen Reilly, age 56, of Waite Park, MN, died Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home.A service will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.Joseph was born October 23, 1960 in St. Paul, MN to Donald E. and Beverly D. (Martin) Reilly. He served in the United States Army from 1986 to 1991. Joseph was employed by Medtronic as a medical device technician. He was proud of his military service and enjoyed genealogy, collecting coins and working on computers. He was also an animal lover. Joseph loved his family and his greatest joy was his daughters.Survivors include his daughters, Erin (Nick) Phillips of Sartell, MN, Bridget (Jim) Heim of Waite Park, MN, Blaire (Randy Flaten) Reilly of Benson, MN; brothers and sisters, Thomas (Kristin) Reilly of Crystal, MN, Timothy (Gary Carlson) Reilly of St. Paul, MN, John (Cindy) Reilly of Georgia, Colleen Reilly of New Brighton, MN, Donna (Kevin) Kenny of Forest Lake, MN, Mary Jo Holmgren of Colorado; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Addison and Cooper.He was preceded in death by his parents.