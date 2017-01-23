Most popular books checked out from local libraries in 2016

Tracey Finck,

Reading Corps Literacy Tutor

Want to know what your neighbors are reading?

I checked in with Sarah Hawkins, resource librarian at headquarters for all East Central Regional Libraries, including Milaca and Princeton. She looked at books checked out in 2016 and gave me these results.

The top circulating book overall in Milaca was “Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins. From this we might conclude that Milacans are quintessential Minnesotans, because that book was also the number one book checked out in any category, from all Minnesota libraries combined last year, according to MPR news (“What we’re reading: The most popular books at Minnesota Libraries,” Jan. 6, 2017).

The top circulating book overall from the Princeton branch was “Berenstain Bears’ Computer Trouble,” by Jan & Mike Berenstain. I’m not sure what we might conclude from that.

The following lists indicate the top ten books of various types checked out in 2016 from all branches of East Central Regional Library—covering Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties.

Adult Fiction

“15th Affair,” James Patterson

“Extreme Prey,” John Sandford

“Girl on the Train,” Paula Hawkins

“Obsession,” Nora Roberts

“NYPD Red 4,” James Patterson

“Private Paris,” James Patterson

“Cross Justice,” James Patterson

“Tricky Twenty-Two,” Janet Evanovich

“All the Light We Cannot See,” Anthony Doerr

“Rogue Lawyer,” John Grisham

Adult Nonfiction

“Total Money Makeover,” Dave Ramsey

“Boys in the Boat,” Daniel Brown

“Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” Marie Kondo

“Good and Cheap,” Leanne Brown

“Storey’s Guide to Raising Chickens,” Gail Damerow

“Glass Castle,” Jeannette Walls

“Unbroken,” Laura Hillenbrand

“Killing Lincoln,” Bill O’Reilly

“Child Called It,” Dave Pelzer

“Dog Friendly Dog Training,” Andrea Arden

Teen

“Divergent,” Veronica Roth

“Hunger Games,” Suzanne Collins

“Book Thief,” Mark Zusak

“5th Wave,” Richard Yancey

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” Ransom Riggs

“Catching Fire,” Suzanne Collins

“Fault in Our Stars,” John Green

“Insurgent,” Veronica Roth,

“Allegiant,” Veronica Roth

“Mockingjay,” Suzanne Collins

Kids

“Old School,” Jeff Kinney

“Ten Pigs,” Derek Anderson

“Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know”

“LEGO Awesome Ideas,” Daniel Lipkowitz

“Small Scenes from a Big Galaxy (LEGO),” Vesa Lehtimäki

“I Love That Minifigure (LEGO)”

“Cabin Fever,” Jeff Kinney

“Secret World of the Ninja (LEGO),” Beth Landis Hester

“Long Haul,” Jeff Kinney

“Ugly Truth,” Jeff Kinney

eBooks

“Murder in Time,” Julie McElwain

“This is Where It Ends,” Marieke Nijkamp

“Girl’s Guide to Moving On,” Debbie Macomber

“15th Affair,” James Patterson

“Extreme Prey,” John Sandford

“Fool Me Once,” Harlan Coben

“Obsession,” Nora Roberts

“Last Mile,” David Baldacci

“Small Wars,” Lee Child

“Bitter Season,” Tami Hoag

eAudiobooks

“Last Mile,” David Baldacci

“Extreme Prey,” John Sandford

“Most Wanted,” Lisa Scottoline

“NYPD Red 4,” James Patterson

“If I Run,” Terri Blackstock

“After You,” Jojo Moyes

“Boar Island,” Nevada Barr

“Survival of the Fittest,” Nevada Barr

“Brokedown Cowboy,” Maisy Yates

“Sweet Tomorrow,” Debbie Macomber.

Libraries are one of the great treasures of our communities. Let’s make good use of them in 2017.

What’s the best book you’ve discovered at the library? You can reach me at [email protected] And remember to read 20 minutes today.