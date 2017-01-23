Princeton School District hosting series of college readiness workshops

The Princeton School District will be hosting a three-part series of workshops on college and career readiness in January, February and March. The workshops are targeted for parents.

The featured event will be Wednesday, Jan. 25 when DEED regional analyst Luke Greiner visits the district to discuss college costs, job ouytlooks and starting salaries. The presention will be held from 5:30-6:30 in the PAC.

Greiner is DEED’s regional analyst for central and southwestern Minnesota. He conducts research, writes publications, and provides presentations about Greater Minnesota’s economy and job market, industry trends, workforce availability, hiring demand. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from Park University in Parkville, Missouri. Greiner worked in workforce development for DEED before becoming an analyst and currently serves on the Minnesota’s State ACT Council.

On Feb. 22, the school district will host a presentation on “College Readiness for Parents: Getting your Student Ready for College.” This presentation will focus on academic, financial and admissions readiness. The presentation is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Princeton High School media center.

The series concludes on March 22 with a presentation focused on career and personal and social readiness. This presentation will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the high school media center.