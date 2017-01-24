Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather

Charles Russell Cook, age 86, of Milaca, MN, formerly from St. Paul, MN, passed away at his home January 20, 2017.Charles enjoyed the outdoors, bike riding, walking, bird watching, going to Hardee’s to have coffee, writing, and researching the Bible. His passion was seeking the truth. He loved his FAMILY, especially his grandchildren.Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian; brothers, Bernie and Bill; and nephew Billy Jr.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his 10 children and their spouses; 12 grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and many other family and friends.Celebration of Life will be held at Princeton Civic Center, 503 9th St. N., Princeton, MN 55371, on Sunday, January 29th from 2-7 p.m. Service is at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to help with funeral costs.