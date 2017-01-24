City Council Briefs

Below are summaries of action from the Jan. 12 meeting of the Princeton City Council compiled by Debbie Griffin.

Post-detachment agreement pending

The Princeton City Council voted 4-1 at its Jan. 12 meeting to grant Greg Anderson’s request for a simple detachment of acreage he recently bought west of town. Once slated for development, the city annexed the land and made infrastructure improvements for a housing subdivision that never materialized after the recession. The Anderson family bought the land recently to farm it, and the city wants to be sure that if the land use ever changes from farming, the acreage would come back into the city. Since an orderly detachment through the state would have required more time and research to address that issue, the City Council granted a simple detachment and asked that the city and township execute an agreement.

City scoops up small parcel

The Princeton City Council agreed at its Jan. 12 meeting to buy for about $3,800 a small parcel of land along the east side of 21st Avenue across from the Aero Business Park. Council documents state that the city has been budgeting for years to buy three parcels in that area as they become available; the property went into forfeiture and that prompted the purchase.