Fishing tournament reels in fun, fish, winners

Jerry Gloe took the top prize in the 15th annual Ridgewood Bay Ice Fishing Tournament held Jan. 21. He netted a northern pike weighing 7.215 pounds.

The 15th annual Ridgewood Bay Ice Fishing Tournament Jan. 21 awarded more than 30 prizes after 400 adults and 145 young people tried their luck beneath the ice of Little Elk Lake in Zimmerman, and Tournament Director Allen Kichler said the anniversary event set an attendance record.

Jerry Gloe netted the overall adult honor with a 7.215-pound northern pike, which came with a $700 cash prize plus $60 for the biggest pike. Lauren Rea won the second prize of $500 with a 7.070-pound pike, and Tucker Vanderwalker took the youth category with a 2.925-pound pike to win a total of $270.

The catch-and-and release tournament included 15 prizes for top fish in honor of its anniversary. The nine biggest fish were northern pike, prizes were awarded for the biggest catch of each species, which included bass, crappie, perch, roughfish, sunfish and walleye.

Kichler tells a fish story from the night before the tournament began and has the photo to prove it. A fisherwoman drew out a 27.5-inch walleye, which she plans to mount.

Three awards were given to contestants who snagged the smallest fishes, a tiny bass, crappie and sunfish. The tournament presented a raffle grand prize to Joe Kiel of a weekend stay at the Highbanks Resort on Lake Winnibigoshish. Three-year-old Oliver Swenson won the grand youth-raffle prize of a lifetime fishing license.

Kichler said the Ridgewood Bay Resort staff raised money for the youth prizes and raffle and that a long list of sponsors and volunteers help make the contest a great success every year. Businesses and organizations donate prizes, tackle, licenses, beverages, signage, money and gifts in kind that are appreciated and enjoyed by everyone.

Full tournament results:

Jerry Gloe – northern pike of 7.215 pounds Lauren Rea – northern pike of 7.070 pounds Tim Anderson – northern pike of 6.125 pounds Robert Zepeda – northern pike of 4.175 pounds Evan Thompson – northern pike of 4.150 pounds Stacy Dondelinger – northern pike of 4.140 pounds Brian Clark – northern pike of 3.696 pounds Andrew Moldenhauer – northern pike of 3.150 pounds Buddy Lamers – northern pike of 3.065 pounds Jerry Gloe – biggest pike at 7.215 pounds Jashua Siwek – biggest bass at 2.020 pounds Jennine Abner – biggest walleye at 2.840 pounds John Thurston – biggest crappie at .920 pounds Steve Swenson – biggest sunfish at .450 pounds Chase Lindenfeltser – biggest roughfish at 1.255 pounds

Six youth winners came away with awards:

Tucker Vanderwalker – northern pike at 2.925 pounds Nate Roggatz – northern pike at 2.720 pounds Trent Pratka – bass at 2.545 pounds Kade Wilkiins – northern pike at 2.260 pounds Noah Vanderbeek – northern pike at 1.700 pounds Ryan Krone – northern pike at 1.610 pounds.

The three smallest fish won prizes, too. Stephen Ebner caught the tiniest fish, a bass of 0.03 of a pound. Sam Struffert and Drew Wardarski also qualified when both caught a different species that weighed 0.10 of a pound, a crappie and sunfish, respectively.