Milaca students to compete in Supermileage Competition for second year running

Advanced power mechanics students Micah Lindstrom, Austin Stromberg and Riley Moos work on their aluminum-framed supermileage vehicle. Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times

Milaca – For the second year in a row, students in Milaca High School’s advanced power mechanics class are competing to build fuel-efficient vehicles.

The class’s major project sees its students splitting into three groups to build small “supermileage” vehicles, each of them using the same stock engine. Once the vehicles are complete, the class will take them to Brainerd International Raceway, where they will compete against vehicles created by students from other schools in the annual Supermileage Competition hosted by the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association.

Doug Olson, who teaches the course, says it’s a good way for his students to apply what they’ve learned in previous courses to a hands-on situation. To enroll in the advanced power mechanics class, students have to have taken small engines, and many of them take welding before enrolling, as well.

“The biggest goal for me is that these are student cars,” Olson said. “This is something that I think they’ll remember for the rest of their lives about their experience at Milaca schools.”

The student-made vehicles will have to pass a technical inspection before they can compete. A book of the technical competition’s requirements is on hand in Olson’s shop at Milaca High School, and the students can refer to it as needed during the building process. In Brainerd, their vehicles will need to complete six 2-mile runs on the oval track to qualify.

Last year, Olson’s class took only one of the vehicles they built with them to Brainerd. This year they’re taking two.

Of the cars the student groups are building in the class this year, two are new and one is a vehicle that was started last year and is being brought into working order for this year’s competition. One group is using an aluminum frame to build its vehicle. They hope the lighter metal will give them a fuel economy edge, but the metal also presents an additional challenge to them, Olson, said, because they are not as familiar with welding aluminum as they are steel.

Addison Grimm, one of Olson’s students in advanced power mechanics, says he appreciates the opportunity to work on a hands-on project in school. He hopes to pursue a career working on vehicles or in welding after high school, which means the project provides him with a directly applicable experience for later in life.

“I’ve just always had a passion for welding,” Grimm said. “At home I weld all the time.”