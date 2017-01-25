Buoyant Leadership

Upperclassmen like Tommy Milam, Scott Furman and Wyatt Lawrence are trying to get every ounce of energy out of themselves in preparation for sections, less than a month from now.

Leading the team in extra interval training, swimming laps in their free time and working hard in the weight room, this year’s swim team is in the final stretches of achieving their goals.

“It’s been the best captainship that I’ve seen so far in my five years coaching,” coach Lindsy Paurus said. “At the beginning of the season they told me what they wanted and over the last month they’ve shown me they’re going to work for it.”

One of those goals is a school record. The 400-meter freestyle relay team of Milam, Lawrence, Ryan Kreft and Connor Metsala is aiming for state-placing, while conquering the Princeton record that has stood since 2000.

The group took first in the event at the True Team sectional in Hibbing on Saturday. They beat the other 31 relay teams by more than seven seconds, but at their mark of 3:32.36 they are still 11.9 seconds off the pace. Paurus believes that they could have a shot when tapering begins and times start to drop.

While the entire team is working hard in preparation for sections, that effort is paying off now. The boys slid past Monticello, 96-90, on Thursday, with seven personal bests getting burned down.

“Those boys went after every point, every place, every tenth of a second. They earned this win. And it feels good, real good, Paurus,” wrote in an email.

The boys also finished second among the 11-teams in their section. Next up is a dual meet against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Jan. 26 followed by the Cambridge-Isanti Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28

Top Finishers in Monticello Meet:

First place:

200 free: Wyatt Lawrence, 1:53.92; 200 Free Relay: Ryan Kreft, Connor Metsala, Wyatt Lawrence, Tommy Milam, 1:36.08; 100 back: Ryan Johnson, 1:03.69, PR; 100 breast: Wyatt Lawrence, 1:08.12; 400 Free Relay: Ryan Kreft, Connor Metsala, Tommy Milam, Wyatt Lawrence, 3:33.61

Second place:

200 Medley Relay: Wade Lawrence, Scott Furman, Nathan Russell, Ryan Johnson, 1:53.81; 200 IM: Ryan Johnson, 2:18.46, PR; 50 Free: Tommy Milam, 23.75; 100 Free: Tommy Milam, 52.43; 500 Free: Wade Lawrence, 5:36.10; 100 breast: Scott Furman, 1:09.16, PR; 400 Free Relay: Wade Lawrence, Nathan Russell, Ryan Johnson, Scott Furman, 3:48.75

Third Place

200 IM: Scott Furman, 2:19.63; 50 Free: Ryan Kreft, 24.41; Diving: Parker Carlberg, 188.85, PR; 100 fly: Nathan Russell, 1:08.16; 100 free: Ryan Kreft, 53.95; 200 Free Relay: Parker Carlberg, Shane Wetrosky, Trent Burk and Nathan Russell, 1:48.03; 100 Back: Tony McNiff, 1:09.16, PR

Fourth place

200 free: Wade Lawrence, 2:05.31; 50 free: Connor Metsala, 24.81; Diving: Nicolas Pracht, 157.05; 100 fly: Shane Wetrosky, 1:14.94, PR; 100 free: Connor Metsala, 55.64; 100 breast: Trent Burk, 1:18.82, PR

True Team Results:

Hibbing: 1959

Princeton: 1588

Mesabi East: 1575

Grand Rapids: 1553.5

Virginia: 1369

Chisago Lakes: 1323.5

Chisholm: 1133.5

International Falls: 960

Duluth Marshall-Proctor: 833.5

Eveleth-Gilbert: 711

Duluth Denfeld 299

Top Finishers:

Parker Carlberg (3rd, 1-m diving, 297.85)

Wyatt Lawrence (2nd, 200-yard free, 1:53.51, 5th 100-yard breast, 1:08.86)

Ryan Johnson (6th, 200-yard IM, 2:20.99, 8th, 100-yard back 1:05.08)

Tommy Milam (4th, 50-yard free, 23.78, 100-yard free, 52.54)

Ryan Kreft (6th, 50 free, 24.15, 100 free, 52.90)

Connor Metsala (9th, 50 free, 24.70)

Wade Lawrence (4th, 500 free, 5:33.52, 7th, 100-yard back, 1:03.22)

4th, 200-yard free relay, 1st, 400-yard free relay (Kreft, Wy. Lawrence, Metsala, Milam)