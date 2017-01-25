Charges: Shooting victim after drugs and money

Milaca – A man shot and killed by a Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputy during a burglary attempt was allegedly after drugs and money.

Jamison Anderson, 20, of Vineland, was one of four men who broke into a home in Vineland on Jan. 12. He was shot and killed by Mille Lacs County Deputy Dan Mott. Mott was put on administrative leave while the BCA investigates the incident.

Gabriel Chips, 21, of Brainerd; Tommy Corrales, 31, of Onamia; and Justin Mitchell, 34, of Onamia, were formally charged Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Mille Lacs County District Court with four counts of first-degree burglary. Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine if they are convicted.

Deputies were called to 17640 Ookweman Loop at about 10:50 p.m. Jan. 12 on a report of break-in. According to the BCA, the men entered the home, which was occupied by more than a dozen people.

A criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court states the four burglary suspects targeted the home because a known drug dealer was supposed to be at the residence selling heroin. Taking money and drugs was the motivation for the home invasion, the complaint states.

Upon entering the home, the men assaulted several people and one of the men fired the sawed-off shotgun at least once. No one was injured by the gunfire. People in the home fled into a back bedroom, barricaded the door and called 911.

Three deputies arrived on scene as two of the four men were exiting the home, according to the BCA. Anderson and Corrales were the two suspects who were inside the home when deputies arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

Mott entered the home and located Anderson in a bedroom with a shotgun pointed at several people. Mott ordered Anderson to drop the gun. Anderson refused to drop the shotgun. Mott fired his weapon, fatally striking Anderson. Mott then moved the shotgun away from the suspect and out into a hallway, the criminal complaint states. The two other deputies entered the home and arrested Corrales.

Following the officer-involved shooting, deputies went into the bedroom where Anderson was shot and observed a hole in the ceiling above Anderson. The hole was consistent with a shotgun being fired, the criminal complaint states. Deputies also observed damage consistent with a shotgun round being fired in the front of the residence near the front door. A shotgun shell casing was observed outside the residence, the complaint states. Deputies also observed that the front door was damaged and one of the windows in the door was broken completely out of the frame.

Corrales, Mitchell and Chips were transported to the Mille Lacs County Jail. They have been charged with first-degree aiding and abetting an aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary while possessing a dangerous weapon, and first-degree burglary involving an assault.

All three will appear in court for omnibus hearings on Jan. 31. The three remained held in the Mille Lacs County Jail as of Tuesday, Jan. 24. Court records indicate Chips’ bail was set at $300,000 with conditions and $600,000 without conditions. No bail information was noted on the files of Corrales and Mitchell.