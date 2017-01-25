Fearing zombies?

Zombies will invade the Princeton Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 27 for a free public performance of the one-act play, “10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse.” Justin Bonasera and Roosa Kalliovalkama are pictured above in their roles as zombies.

PRINCETON – If you’ve ever thought about how you might survive an invasion of zombies, then Princeton’s Performing Arts Center might be the place for you on Friday, Jan. 27.

The crew from Princeton High School’s one-act play will have plenty of tips to share in combating zombies – 10 to be exact.

Princeton’s one-act play members will prepare for the Saturday, Jan. 28, subsection competition with a free 7 p.m. public performance of “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” Friday, Jan. 27, at the PAC.

The play, by Don Zolidis, consists of 10 short skits depicting humorous ways of escaping zombies. For instance, overwhelming the zombies with firepower, reasoning with them or joining their side. Two of director Taylor Wentworth’s favorite ways to fend off zombies, as depicted in the play, include romancing them or fighting them with Kung Fu, she said. Rachel Hazelton, playing Susan, tries to get across the point that the end is near because of a zombie apocalypse.

The cast includes four survivors, played by Taylor Breault, Rachel Hazelton, Joe Walker and Ellie Pomerleau, who, through their different personalities, try out different strategies in combating the zombie apocalypse. In addition to the five methods already mentioned, the four try sacrificing the weak, tricking the zombies, raising genetically modified dogs, running real fast, and leaving the planet.

There’s even a couple bonus examples of how to defeat a zombie: cannibalization and leaving the play.

Aurora Schossow and Kate Radke are the narrators who guide audience members through the play’s scenes.

Justin Bonasera and Roosa Kalliovalkama play the two zombies who torment the survivors, whose character names are Jimmy, Susan, Sam and Christy.

Amber Sandberg plays a girl in the opening scene and then transitions into her role as a member of the tech crew, Wentworth said. Alaina Steen serves as stage manager, while Charlie Bevins handles the lights and Katie Langenfeld the sound. Hayley Payment is a second member of the tech crew.

While chasing zombies around a high school stage might sound unconventional, “10 Ways” was the perfect performance for the one-act play, said Wentworth, a 2011 Princeton High School graduate and former one-act alumna.

“I thought it would be really fun, especially for high school,” Wentworth said.

She noted the popularity of the television show “Walking Dead” as a reason why the play will resonate with today’s high school students.

“I think we do better when we perform comedies, and this will get an audience laughing out loud,” Wentworth said.