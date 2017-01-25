Internet study shows potential for county

Milaca – Mille Lacs County gave Advantenon, a broadband wireless internet company based in Plymouth, the go-ahead in early December to conduct a study of how a fixed wireless internet network could serve the county.

The two-part study includes analyzing the technical aspects of the system, such as tower availability, access points, geography, terrain and tree cover, as well as several community outreach sessions to talk to residents about current services and needs.

David Coudron said the company would come to a future board meeting to summarize the outreach and survey efforts, but the technical side looks good. He described the study as a look at “how we construct a wireless network for the county if they decide to move forward.”

He said the county’s long, narrow shape is good in this instance because it essentially has a row of towers down Highway 169, adding, “We also have in the county several very tall towers.”

Coudron said availability of tall towers – 300 feet or taller – is good. He said Advantenon anticipates that the county will need about 10 towers to serve it and that leased space on those towers would be the biggest expense of the system.

A report Coudron provided lists tower heights and locations: 450 feet in Bock, 303 feet in Isle, 301 feet in Page, 350 feet in Pease and 300 feet at the Grand Casino. A tower in Milaca and another in Wahkon are nearly 200 feet tall, and there is a 150-foot tower in Princeton and a 120-foot tower in Isle.

“Tree cover by far is the biggest challenge,” said Coudron. “Again the news is very promising and there are tall towers available to us.”

He said the fixed wireless network would use a 6.5 gigahertz frequency most places, but remote and sparsely populated areas of the county would be reached with a 900 megahertz signal.

The company had also identified some of the essential “direct internet access points” it would need to establish the system. Coudron said he expected the resulting network would meet or exceed the state-established goals of 25 megabits-per-second download speed and 3 megabits-per-second upload speed. He said the potential service would provide “fiber-quality speed.”

Coudron said Advantenon prepared estimates based on assumptions of 30 subscribers per month up to a capacity of about 2,200. If people paid an initial fee of about $175 for an antenna to catch the signal, the system could achieve positive cash flow in about 13 months and yield a return on investment after about four years. The county could expand the potential network as needed to accommodate up to 10,000 users.

In most cases, subscribers would need a 15-foot antenna that could attach to the side of a house or building. In some remote locations, they might need a 30-foot antenna on some kind of small tower or structure.

Coudron said the community outreach responses seem to indicate that some are happy with internet service in the county, but many people are frustrated and ready for something different. The group discussed a few different federal programs that might help establish and fund the system.

The commissioners asked about potential costs of the system to the county and to its residents. While the current study does not include network construction specifications, the report included a possible total of $2.5 million for a system to serve the entire county. About $827,595 would establish the towers and connections, and the county would need the balance as people subscribed to the system and had antennas installed. Coudron said the county would have the capability to expand the network as needed.

Commissioner Genny Reynolds asked if Advantenon would be interested in building the network if that is what the county decides to do. He said yes, it would. She said she had attended some of the outreach meetings and people “seemed hungry for internet access solutions” and excited about the potential for new options. Some people have a satellite dish with a data cap and end up either paying a lot or having no access after surpassing the cap.

Commissioner Phil Peterson asked why private companies were not looking into establishing a system. Coudron said once the network is up and running, he would expect that, eventually, more private internet service providers will seek to do business in Mille Lacs County.