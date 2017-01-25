Spencer Ryan Marmon, Age 27, of Princeton, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 20, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother Melissa Marmon and father Al Heinonen.

He is survived by his son Sonny Aiden Marmon; siblings, Brandi Jones and Oakes Pinske; grandmother Patricia Marmon; niece Aerian; aunt Dana Whaley; uncle Jon (Shannon) Marmon and cousins.

A service will be held at a later date. Please share stories and photos on Facebook at “Made in Spencerville”.