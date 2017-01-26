Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – BALDWIN TOWNSHIP

Advertisement for Quotes
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FOR BITUMINOUS CHIP SEAL COAT 2017 PROJECTS
To furnish and deliver all materials and to do and perform all work, in accordance with the contract, the plans and the Current Edition of the Minnesota Department of Transportation Standard Specifications for Construction, on file in the office of the Commissioner of Highways, except as specifically stated otherwise in the Special Provisions attached hereto, for:
BITUMINOUS CHIP SEAL COAT 2017 PROJECTS
Bids Recd. until 7:00 PM on February 21th, 2017
Bids to be received by
Cathy Stevens
Clerk Baldwin Township Hall
P.O. Box 25
30239 128th Street
Princeton, MN 55371
Baldwin Township
Bids will be opened at Baldwin Town Hall at 7:35pm, February 21th, 2017
Anticipated start date: At or around August 7th, 2017, to be negotiated
Completion date: No later than August 18th, 2017
Class of work:
Bituminous Chip Seal Coat
Published in the
Union-Times
January 26, February 2, 2017
