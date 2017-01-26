Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – BALDWIN TOWNSHIP

Advertisement for Quotes

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR BITUMINOUS CHIP SEAL COAT 2017 PROJECTS

To furnish and deliver all materials and to do and perform all work, in accordance with the contract, the plans and the Current Edition of the Minnesota Department of Transportation Standard Specifications for Construction, on file in the office of the Commissioner of Highways, except as specifically stated otherwise in the Special Provisions attached hereto, for:

BITUMINOUS CHIP SEAL COAT 2017 PROJECTS

Bids Recd. until 7:00 PM on February 21th, 2017

Bids to be received by

Cathy Stevens

Clerk Baldwin Township Hall

P.O. Box 25

30239 128th Street

Princeton, MN 55371

Baldwin Township

Bids will be opened at Baldwin Town Hall at 7:35pm, February 21th, 2017

Anticipated start date: At or around August 7th, 2017, to be negotiated

Completion date: No later than August 18th, 2017

Class of work:

Bituminous Chip Seal Coat

Published in the

Union-Times

January 26, February 2, 2017

645880