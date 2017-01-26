County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

BOARD MEETING

THURSDAY,

DECEMBER 29, 2016

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 8:31 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Accept the agenda as amended. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve the following consent agenda items: Approve 12/13/16 Board Meeting Minutes; Review of Auditors Warrants; Approve December claims for the Commissioners mileage and per diems in the amount of $788.04; Accept donation from Ross and Marlys Nichols to the Sheriffs Office, in the amount of $1,386.99 for the K-9 Donation Fund of 2017; Approve acceptance of donations or gifts given to benefit the Foster Care program or children placed into Foster Care; Approve the loan for Fishers Resort, Inc. in the amount of $100,000 per the loan summary recommendations, from the Mille Lacs Lake Area Economic Relief Loan Program; Approve the loan for Mille Lacs Curio in the amount of $100,000 per the loan summary recommendations, from the Mille Lacs Lake Area Economic Relief Loan Program; Approve the loan for Johnson Portside in the Amount of $100,000 per the loan summary recommendations, from the Mille Lacs Lake Area Economic Relief Loan Program; Adopt revised Auditor 2017 salary; Approve motion to correct 2016 budget amounts for account 35-867-5001 to $590,506; and for account 35-867-5091 to zero; Approve transfer of $1,011.60 from account 01-201-6450 to account 01-217-5830; discontinue the 217 account, with future reserve uniform purchases being made from account 01-201-6450; and Adopt resolutions assessing costs to property for code enforcement and 911 signage. (Oslin, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Approve funding for Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Legislative Capacity Initiative. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Set public hearing for Small City Development Grant Application designation, to take place at the 9 a.m. Board meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Adopt Resolution 12-29-16-4, modifying Resolution 6-21-16-2 which revoked the Cooperative Agreement with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Study the parity plan for elected officials during the work session at the February 7, 2017 Board meeting (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve the 2017 Board schedule. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Adjourn to closed session at 9:49 a.m. pursuant to M.S. 13D.05 Subd. 3(b), to discuss pending litigation concerning a Notice of Claim and possible litigation by Jared Rosati against Mille Lacs County. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Reopen the Board meeting at 11:10 a.m. (Oslin, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 11:10 a.m. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

ATTEST:

Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chairman

Published in the

Union-Times

January 26, 2017

646146