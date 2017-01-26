County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

BOARD MEETING

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2017

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. on January 3, 2017, at the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse in the City of Milaca, Minnesota, with Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson present.

County Administrator and Clerk to the County Board Pat Oman called the meeting to order at 9:04 a.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Elect Cmsr Tellinghuisen as Board Chair. (Wilhelm, Peterson; 4-0)

Accept the agenda as amended. (Peterson, Oslin; 4-0)

Approve the following consent agenda items: Approve 12/20/16 Board Meeting Minutes; Review of Auditors Warrants; Submittal of jail reports for November; Authorize hire of additional FT Confidential Secretary/Records Tech, to allow an existing employee in that position to focus exclusively on the duties/requirements related to processing Permit to Carry applications; Authorize acceptance of Stantec Contract for improvements to County Roads 103 and 107; Approve Joint Powers Agreement and Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement between Stearns County Sheriffs Office and Mille Lacs County Sheriffs Office. (Oslin, Peterson; 4-0)

Approve the extension to the completion date of the fence installation by Ron Wolbert to November 1, 2017. (Peterson, Oslin; 4-0)

Accept the low bid of ECM Publishers and award printing of the Commissioner Proceedings and Official Paper, and the second printing of the Financial Statements for 2017; and accept the low bid of the Mille Lacs Messenger and award the first printing of the Financial Statement for 2017 and the Delinquent Tax List. (Oslin, Reynolds; 4-0)

Authorize Board Chair signature on the Board ratification statement between Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative (MCCC) and TriMin Systems, Inc. (Peterson, Oslin; 4-0)

Authorize County Administrator Oman to sign the Beckman purchase agreement on behalf of the County Board. (Reynolds, Peterson; 4-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 9:24 a.m. (Oslin, Peterson; 4-0)

ATTEST:

Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chairman

Published in the

Union-Times

January 26, 2017

646150