Edith Samuelson

Edith V. Samuelson, age 100 of Burnsville, MN passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2017 at her home.

Edith was born on Nov. 3, 1916 in Mpls., MN, the daughter of Ernest V. and Mildred (Palms) Peterson. At the age of 3 they moved to Milaca, MN where she attended school and graduated from Milaca High School in 1934.

She met and married arnold Samuelson in 1939 and moved to Mpls., MN. In 1950 they moved to Brooklyn Park and in 1968 to Burnsville, MN. They reaised 3 daughters and 2 sons.

Edith is survived by her daughters Carol (Dennis) Nelson of Milaca, MN; Charlotte (Dennis) Wolfgram of Lakeville, MN; Jackie (John) Wills of St. Augustine, FL; sons Ernest (Joyce) Samuelson of Coon Rapids, MN and Richard (Christine) Samuelson of Prior Lake, MN. Also 14 grandchildren and 31 great-gradchildren along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preseded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold of 60 years and sisters Mabelle Ginz of Emily, MN and Ruth Kitman of Golden Valley and 1 infant grandchild.

Services have been held.