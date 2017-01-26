Financial Statements – MILLE LACS COUNTY

2017 BUDGET SUMMARY

The following is a summary of the operating budget for the 2017 fiscal year for Mille Lacs County. This summary is published in accordance with MN Statute 375.169. The detail of the budget is on file in the County Administrative Services Office located in the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse, 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN, 56353 and may be reviewed during normal business hours; or viewed on the county website at www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us

Published in the

Union-Times

January 26, 2017

644838

http://unionandtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2017/01/644838-1.pdf