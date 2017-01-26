Kinship has enriched lifes of mentor, Kinskids

Longtime Kinship mentor Dan Engblom, center, is pictured with current Kinskid Bryce Birkholtz, left, and former mentee Richard Clayton.

PRINCETON – As an eighth-grader at Princeton Middle School, Richard Clayton was going down a questionable path.

Clayton’s parent were divorced and he was living with a single mom. He needed some direction in his life.

He found that direction in a fledgling program called Kinship. That was September 2001. Kinship celebrated its 15-year anniversary this fall.

Clayton was the program’s first Kinship Kid and was teamed with longtime Kinship mentor Dan Engblom, a man Kinship Youth Mentoring Executive Director Jeanne Bromberg said is the heart and soul of the local Kinship program.

Fifteen years later, not only are Engblom and Clayton former mentor and mentee, they are also employer and employee. Clayton works for Engblom at his Princeton-based business, Airway Products. Enblom and Clayton’s relationship is proof that Kinship relationships are lasting relationships.

In 2001 Engblom and Bromberg were part a local committee that examined Princeton youth and their role in the community.

It was through the work of that committee that a need for a mentoring program was identified – and through that process Kinship was born.

Clayton became Kinship’s first mentee through his membership at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton.

“We knew each other through church,” Engblom said.

Enblom was serving as a confirmation mentor and was teamed up with Clayton by the church.

With Kinship getting off the ground, it seemed only natural that Engblom and Clayton be connected.

“I already had a relationship with Richard, so I thought let’s move it to another level,” Engblom said.

The two became pretty connected.

“Whenever we did something as a family, Richard came along,” said Engblom, who is married to wife Gail and who now has two grown daughters.

That included participating in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

“My mission was always to beat Dan,” Clayton said. “And I did.”

The two also had plenty of alone time for “guy stuff,” where Engblom taught Clayton how to tap maple syrup and hunt. Clayton also learned about trapping and went through gun training.

But not all of their mentoring relationship was fun and games.

As their relationship grew, Engblom would become, at times, enlisted as a life coach, where he helped guide Clayton down a good and healthy path.

“The more we were together, the more trust we built in each other,” Engblom said.

When Clayton turned 18, he moved from the area and lost the day-to-day contact with his mentor.

“But we kept in touch,” Engblom said.

“It was hard to come to see my dad in Princeton and not stop to see Dan,” Clayton said.

Clayton went to work at Grand Casino Mille Lacs dealing blackjack. He later became a pit supervisor.

He lived in a cabin on Mille Lacs Lake and also lived in Zimmerman, Baxter, Wahkon and on the Mille Lacs Reservation, he said.

After 10 years at Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Clayton decided it was time for a career change. He moved back home to Princeton, on the outskirts of town.

The change in careers led Clayton to his former mentor and Engblom’s Airway Products.

Clayton said he loves working with his hands and learned that Engblom was hiring.

“I thought I’d give it a shot,” Clayton said.

“It’s not everyday someone comes in looking for a job and you know who he is,” Engblom said.

Engblom took a chance on Clayton, who has now been employed at Airway Products for three years.

Clayton received valuable on-the-job training from Engblom. Engblom benefited from the work of a dedicated employee.

“Richard was a good fit. He was a quick study, does a good job and has a good work ethic,” Engblom said.

Clayton also understood his role in working for Engblom.

“We laid the foundation of our relationship early on,” Engblom said. “It’s deeper than an employer-employee relationship.”

“But we have to be at arms-length at the workplace,” he said. “It’s not until the whistle blows that he comes in and talks,” Engblom said of Clayton.

That’s because at work, the boss is the boss, Clayton said.

But 15 years after first meeting Engblom through the Kinship Youth Mentoring, Clayton remains comfortable in turning to Engblom for advice and guidance with some of life’s lessons.

“Just this week, he came and asked me some questions,” Engblom said on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Clayton is also following Engblom’s lead in serving as a mentor for a young boy in the Princeton area.

“It’s not through a program like Kinship, but in my spare time I’m helping out an 11-year-old,” Clayton said.

Clayton even plans on having Engblom teach the boy about tapping maple syrup this spring.

“It’s called passing it forward,” Bromberg said.

A new Kinship

relationship

Fifteen years after the Kinship Youth Mentoring program began in Princeton with Engblom, the longtime mentor is still going strong in the program.

Today, Engblom mentors Bryce Birkholtz.

Birkholtz’s dad went to prison when he was 3 years old, so he has been raised by a single mom almost his whole life.

“Until Dan, she was the only one there to give me guidance,” said Birkholtz, who left school and is now working to obtain his GED.

Birkholtz started in Kinship in fourth grade by being mentored by a family with a boy the same age as Bryce.

When the relationship didn’t gel as all had hoped, Kinship turned to Engblom, who had just finished his second mentor relationship.

Engblom has spent time with Birkholtz teaching him the ins and outs of making maple syrup, tossing pumpkins on a catapult at Halloween time, canoeing, ice fishing and making summer sausage. The two have watched a lot of movies together – which has included time eating quite a few pizzas, Birkholtz and Engblom confess.

“Dan and I have done so much, and we’re at a point now where we spend time laughing about our experiences and telling stories,” Birkholtz said.

One thing Engblom hasn’t done in his relationship with Birkholtz is to be critical of his decisions.

“It’s important that I step back and take the time to understand where Bryce is and how he got there,” Engblom said.

When looking at his relationships with both Clayton and Birkholtz, Engblom has come to one simple conclusion.

“My life has been enriched by these two,” Engblom said.