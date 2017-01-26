Meet Your Neighbor: Joe Ahner

Maintenance guru tends county complex, buildings Joe Ahner is a lifelong resident of the area and has managed maintenance at the Historic Courthouse for many years.

Milaca – “We always have a goal of being public ready by 7 a.m.,” said Joe Ahner (pronounced “honor”), the facilities operations manager for Mille Lacs County. Memorial Day 2017 marks Ahner’s 14th year with the county facility department, and his time on the job has earned him a reputation as a guy who can fix just about anything. Ahner said he has built three houses from the ground up, which taught him a lot, and he worked for many years as a production welder with Hoffman Engineering in the Twin Cities.

Ahner has been married to Barb for 35 years; they had two boys and two girls and have lived in Milaca for 22 years. Before that, they were residents of Zimmerman. The couple knows the grief of losing a son and the joy of gaining a granddaughter. Ahner said the little girl “knows how to run a grandpa” and has proclaimed, “Grandpa can fix anything.”

He grew up with a family of 15 in Zimmerman, graduated Elk River High School and served a four-year stint in the Marines. Ahner said Barb works as a music teacher in Zimmerman; she sings and plays guitar and other instruments, and he is her built-in audience. Years ago when she became a tenured teacher with medical insurance, he began looking for a job closer to home.

Ahner looked into the position of county assessor and in the process people told him there was a maintenance position open. He applied but didn’t get the job right away; the county called him for the building maintenance manager position after the hired candidate did not work out.

The new maintenance man came to work under his respected mentor, Mel Swanson, who directed county facilities maintenance for 30 years. Ahner considers himself lucky to have learned from someone who knows the county buildings so well. The county later promoted Ahner to building maintenance director and then to the overall facility manager’s position.

He said in his time he’s helped build an addition onto the jail complex, construct the justice center and completely remodel both the Historic Courthouse and the building that houses Community and Veterans Services. Ahner said the county maintains buildings not just at the government complex in Milaca but also in Cove, Princeton, Onamia and Wahkon.

The maintenance man looks at buildings as having unique personalities driven somewhat by the people they are housing. For example, the historic courthouse has a different personality than the jail building, and some structures around the county would be loaded with technology while others would contain practically none.

He said the courthouse complex remains active all day every day because people come and go to business meetings, the jailhouse, the courts, county administrative offices, community services and other places. The early-shift maintenance person comes in at 4 a.m., and the goal of the team is to make sure the way is clear and that everything works well and looks nice.

Ahner said, “We get a lot of compliments on the floor.”

He said the county building floors bear a lot of traffic, but he thinks part of the reason they look nice is because the county allowed him to purchase a water-based lacquer finish. While it was a little more expensive, it is durable, does not require reapplication every year and shines nicely after polishing.

In any spare hours, Ahner likes to spend time in the shop he built on he and Barb’s 10-acre homestead, where he’s still “huge into welding” and just began to experiment with stained glass. He tinkers with and fixes cars and various machines including such items as a meat smoker.

“I used to be a deer hunter,” he said, “but I gave that up because I got tired of freezing in the stand.”

Ahner said he enjoys fishing occasionally and plans to do more of it after retirement someday. He and Barb enjoy rural life, which for them includes dogs and cats in the household and all their immediate family members in nearby areas.