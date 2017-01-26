News of the Region: Top stories from our surrounding communities

Princeton man convicted in bomb threats

A Princeton man has been sentenced for making a series of bomb threats in the St. Cloud area last June. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Hull had pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and one count of terroristic threats and was sentenced last month to more than two years in prison.

Hull was accused of making bomb threat calls to Walmart, St. Cloud Library, Cash Wise East and St. Cloud Hospital.

Days later, St. Cloud Police say Hull confessed to making bomb threat calls in the St. Cloud area in order to get revenge against an ex-girlfriend. Police say Hull tried to disguise his voice as a woman and would leave the name of his ex-girlfriend as the person making the bomb threat.

Hull will spend about two years in prison and must pay more than $6,000 in fines and restitution.

– Union-Times

Man who once assaulted Mille Lacs teen is indicted

A man who in 1982 was convicted in Mille Lacs County for first degree intrafamilial sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl was indicted Monday, Jan. 23 on three charges of criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly provided a 14-year-old girl with alcohol and then raped her in December.

A Stearns County grand jury has indicted John Magney, 56, on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Stearns County District Attorney’s Office. If convicted on any of the charges, Magney could be sentenced to life in prison.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office sought the indictment due to Magney’s history of prior sex offenses. Minnesota law requires a grand jury indictment for any offense punishable by life imprisonment.

In 1982 Magney was convicted in Mille Lacs County of first degree intrafamilial sexual abuse for an offense against a 4-year-old girl. In 1997 Magney was convicted in Benton County of first degree ciminal sexual conduct for an offense against a 6-year old girl. The two prior convictions enhance the penalty for the current charges to life imprisonment.

Court records show the December assault happened in Waite Park. Magney was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in response to the indictment Tuesday, Jan. 24.

– Stearns County District Attorney

Students hit by car at bus stop

Three Rogers High School students were hit by a vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19 while waiting for a school bus at a bus stop. A vehicle struck several pedestrians at a school bus stop in the City of Otsego. Initial reports indicate that an Elk River Area School District bus was stopped on 78th St NE at Parrish Ave NE with its stop arm out waiting to pick up students. As the students walked towards the bus they were struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

The three students were transported by ground ambulance to North Memorial Hospital.

– Elk River Star News